Baby boomers (me included) have been on the whole, one of the most pampered, weakest generations in history. And the recent, drawn-out Covid-19 crisis has illuminated that.
How so? I’m not quite sure what to emphasize here! But one could note as a preamble that boomers who didn’t go to ‘Nam by and large avoided the terrible experience of war, so perpetual a given throughout the long human past. And benefited from a relatively stable, growing economy over the course of their lifetime, and from an amazing variety of technical and comfort-promoting innovations that would have astounded any king or aristocrat of yore. Plus they could drive or fly wherever they wanted (travel no longer the onerous “travail” it once was). And...
The jobs they had! Scads could become lawyers, journalists, professors (in an age of growth), investment consultants, administrators, real estate agents. They didn’t have to flock in huge numbers to the rigors of farm or factory work, trucking, or coal mining.
And then came ... novel coronavirus. And it was like the end of the darned world! On TV you’d see all these older types being interviewed from their homes, and many dressed down on purpose, it felt. As in: aren’t I beleaguered?
Who was truly suffering during this terrible national drama? Not boomers who in many cases, were already retired, and used to making do with nice walks in spring or puttering in the garden or flipping channels or reading good books. But minorities stuck in inner cities. Nurses and doctors on ultra-lethal front lines. People out of work, or running businesses that went disastrously dark.
To say that retired boomers suffered least might be a stretch and a big, unprovable generalization. But I told you above that I’d mainly go forward on all this with some uncertainty inside.
We could all point to retired boomers who felt put upon that they couldn’t go to their favorite restaurants or attend concerts (where other oldies like Three Dog Night or Chicago were supposed to play). Or take that trip down to Florida, or the cruise they’d been planning.
I grant that some of this did amount to a certain pain, particularly when out of town grandchildren, etc. were removed from palpable reach. But on the whole boomers, especially the many retired ones, suffered among the least, that is, if they weren’t stuck in dangerous nursing homes, and if they maintained requisite social distance. And limited their trips to the supermarkets…
But it’s become a comparatively more “wussed” world than it was back in the tragic era of 9/11, not to mention World War II. And boomers got very accustomed to the sweetness, softness and push-button ease of modern life.
What they’d better realize is that maybe those mostly bankable good times are going to become a thing of the past, and that worse may follow; and that they’d better stop thinking it’s OK that they remain one of the most protected, spoiled generational contingents ever. Me included? Absolutely! In no way can I exempt myself.
I do, however, put to one side types in this generation who were still working hard when Covid hit, and sometimes at onerous jobs like welding and carpentry and yes, coal mining, too. Not only were they thrown out of work, but they’d also suffered plenty over the years (bad knees and the rest), and been patronized into the bargain. Which was one reason so many jumped in the last election from Democrats, traditionally a support system for the working class, to Trump.
In other words: this whole generalization about the baby boom contingent can’t become a one-size-fits-all viewpoint. Sure, there were some who scrimped and suffered a lot on the way up. But I guess one of my main points remains intact: i.e., that the boomers better get used to all this, and to the real possibility that much worse may be looming on the horizon.
There: isn’t all this cheery for you types who grew up on Beaver and Perry Mason, the Mick, Willie and Yaz, and with Dairy Queens and all that once enjoyably new? I hate to offer bad news to you, but that’s what I’ve done here, I suppose. Sorry not to be more upbeat!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
