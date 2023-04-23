In this gabby age, you have to try and come up with original takes, right? Well mine on Marxism in its different varieties, sometimes well-veiled, is that it’s increasingly become a form of … laziness! I know: some will have objections, particularly those who inhabit igloos of America’s Far Left, lacking communication to a more moderate world beyond their kens.
However, to give Bernie and bros their due, Marxism was once quite laudable, particularly in helping oppressed workers gain decent wages in the exploitative period following the industrial revolution in Britain, and at least down to our own Depression era.
The problem in the U.S. was that intellectuals started applying Marxian ideas anywhere and everywhere. Some back in the day were Trotskyists, some even Stalinists, and man, did they excuse a lot! and more importantly, demand!
That demanding mania continues as we speak, even if now swathed in “progressive” attire. On today’s immoderate Left many do seem to want it all. Any change is automatically deemed a good one. All handouts are required in perpetuity. All social transformations as well.
If this is your general M.O., ain’t that indeed a form of laziness? So it feels. This whole demand, demand, demand phenomenon has grown into an ever more perverse trend that shows no signs of abating, even as the economy wobbles and the country is riven by searing divisions.
Laziness? Well old Karl was lazy in his way, too. He married an aristocrat and shamelessly took dough from his pal Engels, who had a Hunter B. job in his rich dad’s business. For the most part Marx lived quite nicely. He scribbled away in peace. Like those later New York intellectuals, and like the Bern, too, he loved the sound of his voice, the scrape of his pen to paper. Say it and it must be true? Absolutely. And then of course let’s get it all enacted by tomorrow!
From where I sit all that’s grown exponentially as a form of utterly spoiled behavior. To which you might retort: well what about you, oh carping scribe?
And you’ve got a point. We’ve all been liberated to be lazy in our own ways, no question.
And by what? By push-button, capitalist technology creating comforts galore, and which even young children can now operate at ease.
Marx was among the first to see where all that would lead. His and Engels’ Communist Manifesto remains compelling reading, no question.
But its effect has gotten out of hand, even when disguised by seemingly anodyne terminology like “democratic” or “progressive.” And what it’s become is now eroding our entire culture and polity.
In today’s America we have the doers, and more and more, those who lecture and hector these doers (think simply of law enforcement getting photographed as they navigate dicey situations). Think, too, of how lazy perceptions and demands need to be heeded, even as firemen and firewomen try to extinguish literal fires, even as embattled governors in Texas or Arizona try to maintain some semblance of a border in the teeth of legal challenges, etc.
So that’s the problem with today’s Marxism, including when given other names: it’s open-ended, and spoiled-child dictatorial! In fact, the American kind somewhat tolerates and even apes real dictatorships abroad in its authoritarian tendencies. And finally?
Finally, it should be noted that Herr Marx himself was in many ways wrong about future trends on which he seemed so certain. For instance, he fixated in his work on the “bourgeoisie” as capitalist (factory owners and such). He couldn’t see ahead to a sprawling middle class that was increasingly … anti-capitalist! I refer especially to the large amount of Leftists on the public dime now working for the government, whether federal, state, or local.
But the main point is that Marx’ grousing about the established system (even if it did have real flaws) initiated a mewling, peremptory mindset that’s now become a form of unadmirable, self-righteous, and pampered … laziness!
But look out if such types don’t get their figurative candies or ice cream cones! Yes, new pronouns, a slew of novel genders, illegals voting, and, and, and…
