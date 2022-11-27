Being fortunate is a good thing, but in the long haul never lasts. Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio felt blessed to be Yanks, but also “brought it” over many splendid years in the majors, as did their pitching confrere, Lefty Gomez, who once opined that he’d rather be lucky than good. But he, too, could really do the job as a teammate of both icons mentioned above.
And now we have what we might call America the lucky? In what sense do I mean this? Sardonically? Not really...
Rather, today’s U.S. can for openers contemplate a gallant Ukraine in rubble at the hands of marauding Russians, and say something like: “there but for the grace of God go [we].” Because it ain’t just Ukraine that provides such a lesson. There’s also Taiwan, which will get sadly tested, too, and on and on it goes. Not to mention potential terrorists streaming into this country itself, including via the southern “border,” which is now anything but. So we may very well get tested, too, and not in some hazy future far down the line.
Meanwhile, one hopefully stays “lucky,” right? But again, neither hope nor luck have ever worked reliably and for long, uninterrupted periods of time. To all but human ostriches, the Biden Administration has been playing with fire by its utter weakness, and concentration on issues that are quite trivial, compared to what may well happen to us, and tragically so.
For the moment the welfare state (cum much federal borrowing) still works, and America by and large eats well. But when stomachs are growling, and debts are called in, not least by the Chinese, who are anything but decadent? That will be a different story, indeed.
I’m not saying that many Americans today aren’t grateful for the relatively good deal they’ve got. But the more thoughtful and astute also realize that much of what they still have comes in the form of legacy from all sorts of hard-working types who once did and gave so much in concerns like Procter & Gamble, GE and Ford, you name it.
And the Rust Belt? Oh well, it happens, right? The last big politician to address that problem front and center was a man named Trump, plus some of those around him; but despite his new candidature the ex-president is being ever more airbrushed from mainstream American history. More and more just accept…
Some trust to God as a protector, some to the good fortune stressed in this piece, some to both. Like I say, many are indeed appreciative of what they have. But at the same time, hoping very much that the spigot will never get shut off.
Speaking of spigots, that means hoping that gas prices don’t double or triple, which means food prices, too, shoot up, along with prices of many other vital commodities. More hoping and hoping? You got it.
Which is basically synonymous with trusting that luck will keep favoring this former City on a Hill and its citizenry. Trusting that as Goethe once declared, “America, you have it better.” and hoping (increasingly against hope) that such a state of affairs will simply continue on automatic pilot.
If only the sweep of human history presented us such a lesson! But as anyone with a sense of that long past knows, it doesn’t. History shows that those who simply hope their routines will continue undisturbed, and without much military strength and/or law enforcement, or even effort, are playing with fire.
The old saws about the virtues of setting limits and being proactive still apply, and hugely. Some still fight in that direction, but then get derided as reactionary or even “fascist” for doing so. Look at the flak governors like Texas’ Abbott or Florida’s DeSantis have so heavily gotten, not to mention certain Supreme Court justices, and of course Pres. Trump himself, and those in his former coterie.
Hand over our future to the likes of Raskin and Schiff, Liz and the Bern, and you’d better pray that Dame Fortune, i.e., good, bountiful luck bathes you in each of your days! Which again, is simply not the way to go according to the iron laws of history. When one relies solely on luck, the roof eventually does fall in, and much more than the roof!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
