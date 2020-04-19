During the height of the coronavirus problem here, press conferences involving the president finally started featuring some courtesy, due partially to how bad things became, and also to elements like social distancing. But before that, they showed in bold colors an obstreperous media brigade repetitively going to town on Trump. First came his speech, and sometimes (as when coronavirus hit), those of others in his entourage; and then? That unseemly, almost piranha-like press corps weighing in with rapid-fire, cynical broadsides on why Trump hadn’t stopped WW II from occurring!
Sure, I exaggerate, but by contrast, media denizens at Obama’s press events revealed an almost obsequious tone, yes, civility taken to an extreme. And in the middle? There one could situate President G. W. Bush, often raked over the coals for his policies in Iraq and Afghanistan, and more than Obama endured in that regard; but not nearly what Trump’s been facing, i.e., this palpable ire and disdain emanating from too many questioners vying for the mike.
And often visibly miffed when the president would answer a question and they then wanted to hatch new ones. For such self-important types, nothing Trump does is ever quite enough, or OK.
Since his inauguration, many of these media people made of him a figurative dog at the track, one who chases the mechanical animal, but never quite gets there. Or even a Sisyphus. lifting up that rock over and over, but seeing it fall back down ever and again (at least in their always unsated estimation).
In a recent example, take the fact that Trump boldly shut down flights from China to America early in the coronavirus crisis, when impeachment was still more central here. Not at all a good thing, many argued. Later? Eventually the same naysayers grudgingly swallowed it, realizing the president was actually right to do so; but then they sprouted a slew of other reasons why he’s come up short.
More generally, our society seems increasingly divided these days between doers and critics. Of course Trump had already encountered some of this earlier in life, for instance in the way he rapidly made the Wollman rink in New York’s Central Park work, after years of bureaucratic inertia couldn’t.
But before he decided to make a run for the White House, I can’t believe he ever expected this tsunami of negativity to whap at him on such a regular basis. “Fake news?” That’s become a lesser problem, and not what Trump himself should focus on so much in tweets, etc. Instead, decorum, respect (for a high office and its occupant), fairness, objectivity: those traits are what this president should insist on getting ... and will it be done?
Probably not, especially once this Covid-19 crisis abates. And given our era of almost violent garrulity, opinion-making à gogo, and inflated self-importance, especially in media “stars” we’re somehow supposed automatically to admire. And who when all is said and done, have far easier jobs than the president’s.
Our only hope? I hate to preach the paradoxical virtues of national catastrophe; but boy, have we gotten a taste with this virus and its terrible effects! On the other hand, what if that then helps engender something even worse? Let’s not give potential terrorists any ideas they don’t need, but by the same token, I don’t think anyone’s going to feel completely out of the woods once this disease evanesces.
Will something of even greater magnitude bring our media people more to their senses? I do think this current health scare did create some salutary bridges between Trump and those who’d been highly critical of him, such as Gov. Cuomo of New York or Newsom of California, not to mention Sen. Schumer, and even to a lesser extent, Ms. Pelosi.
All that notwithstanding, press conferences as the crisis built were still too unruly, so I’m not sure if this bridge-building, this mending of fences can easily extend into that sector. Till we face an even worse national horror? This is pure catch-22, devil and the deep blue sea talk; for really, who wants potential improvement in one domain but even more suffering in another? Let the media start reforming itself on its own, and now. Long looks in the mirrors at their homes would certainly be a start …
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
