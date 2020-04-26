I’ve referred to millennials before (a designation we can now perhaps stretch from circa 18 to near 40). And I’m starting to feel ever more sorry about all they have to overcome these days.
First off, the weight of the past hangs heavy on their shoulders; but so do the parlous present, and the future with numerous challenges it’s going to fling at them. No amount of booze, sports betting or wisecracking will allay any of that.
Re the past, I’d start with cultural history “hanging heavy on their shoulders.” For instance, many millennials have watched and dug each Seinfeld episode several times over, know the Beatles, Eagles, or Metallica, plus the old movies, too. And they realize all too searingly that their generation will have a huge amount of trouble keeping up in those departments and pulling the chains forward.
Beyond all that, there’s also the widespread loss of hard shell religion, which often sits in the past for millennials, too – in parents, aunts and uncles, and especially, grandparents. Plus the loss of clear ethnic identity in a lot of them as well. No wonder these younger types so often value and love an Irish grandma, Italian grandpa, etc. No wonder so many went for avuncular old Bernie, something that would have been unthinkable back in the Meathead (vs. Archie) generation.
The present? Where does one start? Trying to make the monthly nut even before this coronavirus nightmare, pay off student debt, you name it! And hoping to make relationships work, when so many technological devices this contingent’s hooked by facilitate a sad, “bowling alone” kind of mentality. Not to mention trying to ignore the push to indulge in addictive stimulants, rivers of booze, and the rest – much peer pressure whapping them there and encouraging them to descend to low common denominators.
And then on top of all that comes this wild card called ... disaster! Imagine a 9/11 hitting now, rather than in 2001. Would it be surmounted as well as was done back then? Imagine ... coronavirus “plus.” At first quite a number of millennials underestimated this recent contagion. But then it merely shut down an entire economy and made for health paranoia everywhere. And what if it’s just a canary in the coal mine, tip of the proverbial iceberg, and worse can follow in succeeding years?
Beyond viruses, just standing up to Communist China, to Latin and Central America that allowed so many to push through our rather flimsy dikes and rival millennials economically remains a big assignment. Then there’s the continuing nuclear menace, and to cut things short, will poor, beleaguered millennials, eventually bereft of more and more oldsters, be up to such challenges?
Or will they just work at their jobs (when these hopefully come back fully), yuck it up after hours, and let things decline and fall as they may? Or should they try to become what was once easier for people and now (for them) more difficult? I.e., mature, solid citizens able to fight it out, which is going to be ever more necessary!
There’s an old adage by which every generation thinks that after them it’s the deluge, the end. Relativists also like to declare that no generational contingent is better or worse than any other. That the old Hollywood is no more or less adept than today’s, only different. That monkeys throwing paint at a wall do as well as a Renoir! That one size fits all, that the more it changes, the more it’s the same, nothing new under the sun, and so forth.
But again, I do think there’s a lot on millennial shoulders, and if you really pushed me to say it front and center, too much for them to bear. “Vultures, vultures, vultures!” said the pickpocket in “Casablanca.” Well, yes, there are plenty of figurative vultures out there, already circling above.
Allow me therefore to feel sorry for these millennials. Hey, was it them who created this national debt that’s ballooned to an unpayable 23-24 trillion or whatever the latest number is? Take just that one fact for openers, or really, as a convienient place to close here. Yes, this youthful aggregation has a big weight on its collective shoulders, one that will only get heavier as this century plods (or races) forward.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
