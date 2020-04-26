Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Periods of rain. High 46F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.