Should this piece be for Western New Yorkers or mainly, for denizens of the Motor City? Because Willie Horton’s recent memoir will certainly interest Detroit Tigers fans, particularly ones old enough to remember their march to an American League pennant in 1968 and (after being down three games to one), an improbable World Series victory over the almost unhittable Bob Gibson and his St. Louis Cardinals.
They will learn here that as usual, team work was a key element in that stellar season, with various unheralded cogs in the wheel contributing. As did Tigers’ stars like Denny McLain (a 30-game winner in ‘68 and probably the last ever), and especially in the Series, the gritty southpaw, Mickey Lolich. (Who had grown up as a right-hander!)
Of course the big name on that club was the much idolized Al Kaline, a future Hall of Famer. Playing only for the Tigers in a career of over 20 years, this all-round right fielder once epitomized all that was good in the national pastime.
In an old adage, they say no man’s a hero to his valet, and while Horton was emphatically no valet to Kaline, he had that kind of daily proximity to the man during many years with the team. And he confirms anything good you’ve heard previously about Al K. Even from up close, Willie felt the man exuded class and was a role model worth emulating, though he didn’t talk much, and never needlessly.
Horton believes this icon’s reticence stemmed from having been a teen “bonus baby” with the Tigers in the early ‘50s, and necessarily walking on eggshells around tough veterans twice his age. It also came from Kaline then being catapulted to sudden stardom at 20, via a batting championship, and expectations that he now be nothing less than the next Ty Cobb! All that made him just want to stifle and do his job, which he did so well.
But if Horton or other teammates had questions about how to hit certain pitchers, or where to position themselves in the field, Kaline was willing to proffer help, reliably so. In a way Willie returned the favor by running to Al after an outfield collision, and pulling his tongue out of his throat, which he’d swallowed, and which could have suffocated him.
Naturally Horton doesn’t dodge the issue of a once swaggering Motown going up in flames (1967), and his own part in trying to quell the violence and destruction as a prestigious Tiger himself.
Nor does he skirt the problem more generally of how few Blacks made it into the majors during the ‘50s and into the early ‘60s, particularly in the AL. He sketches all that discrimination evocatively, indeed.
But he doesn’t devote space here to a current irony: that today, when there’s almost no more discrimination in pro baseball, at least on the diamonds, American Blacks are aiming less and less for the bigs in that sport, favoring football or basketball, or other pursuits. This also holds true for many Whites (drive across the country in summer and see all the empty parks where pick-up games once abounded).
Leaving the field ever more open to players from Mexico, the Caribbean, or Central and South America. In the main, they’re simply hungrier and less coddled? So it now seems. And owners pay plenty for the talents they’ve honed more sedulously than many homegrown guys do in what was once America’s favorite game.
In sum, fewer and fewer Hortons or Hank Aarons are coming down the pike. And fewer Pete Roses or Kalines, either. To cite another cliché, nothing stays the same, right?
But it’s certainly enjoyable to take refuge in this kind of nostalgia, ain’t it? Not that all co-authored memoirs of the Golden Era are equal. Quite a few others are coming out as well, and numerous, graying boomers (like me) keep gobbling ‘em up!
But within this genre give me Horton’s as quite a unique offering. This is a truly good man who brought a lot to baseball, and to the world outside the ballparks, too. And his book will make both ball fans and those into social history do some reflecting on how radically things have changed in this country, both for good and ill.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
