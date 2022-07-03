You will now hear from a definite non-expert on the issue of climate change, which has become such a key concern in the U.S. and around the world. I thought about being that non-expert on Jan. 15, 2022, when it was sunny, clear, and 10 degrees out, then diving down to four at game time (between the Bills and Patriots in a playoff game at home).
This was the exact outdoor hockey day of my dim, distant youth, utterly and poignantly the same. But of course we’ve had severe climate change, right?
Well I guess we have. Melting of the Alps, of polar ice caps, and on it goes. I do remember as a kid one of those cold skating days of yore, watching exhaust snarl out of various cars driving around. and wondering even then about air pollution...
Is it good for the planet to absorb all that in such huge quantity (think of how many trucks and SUVs there are at this very moment, spewing such stuff into the air)? No way. I hate even spelling out the word “c...cer,” such a plague in too many areas, including around here. With air pollution and yes, climate change, if you want to link the two, certainly playing a role.
Was it good in a paradoxical way that during the recent pandemic at its height, we all learned to drive around a bit less and sometimes, a lot less? Hurting so many stores and restaurants and the like? No question there. Much sadness on that score...
But on the plus side in countries like India the skies blessedly cleared, in places where previously you could see almost nothing in the distance. Sure there are pluses to reducing one’s carbon footprint. Progressives who obsess on all this are not fully wrong by a long shot. But they too often ignore economics, and also fall themselves into the old human foible-trap called hypocrisy. You know, Al Gore flying around on private planes to give his climate talks or Pelosi jetting back to SF and so forth.
Yes, there needs to be more work on reducing air pollution and what causes “climate change.” But at the same time you can’t cripple the U.S. oil industry in the process, and have people succumb to galloping, crippling inflation. Causing related problems, like more widespread hunger, too…
So what’s this non-expert’s solution on such a thorny, significant issue? I don’t have one! Or certainly not anything you haven’t heard. I do wish we’d stop littering the oceans with plastic and destroying fish, sharks, needed vegetation and the like. Do I myself do enough in that regard? No way…
I ain’t that virtuous, despite my compact car; but neither are all the high-minded progressives who want to push the U.S. toward an unpayable 40 trillion in debt (or more), just so they can really address climate change and make all such problems go away! It’s like Charles Lamb’s old tale of burning down the house in order to roast a pig.
Again, I’m not speaking here from on high. We do have a big problem on our hands, a worldwide one now. But it was also nice to see that same skein of cold January days in 2022 mirroring those of my (less climate-challenged) youth. and hey, far Leftists who give us jeremiads on this subject might also consider tightening the southern border? So that among the millions pouring in, far too many don’t augment pollution, clogged freeways and the like with even more SUVs? I mean I like your concerns and aspects of your viewpoint; but try not to be so righteous and have it all ways, which one can’t do in this big, complex world of ours.
Well I hope you’ve enjoyed and learned from this non-article of sorts. It’s theme? Please tell me what it is! But don’t make me pay for expensive consultants to beef up my analysis, ones who somehow know it all as well on such a quandary-filled subject! and who seem most adept at charging…
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
