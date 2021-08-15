A novelist I admired described finding fame in roughly these terms: “The intolerable pressure of vindication [suddenly hit]: I was right all along!” Well imagine a type with real nerve, yet reliably “progressive,” suddenly breaking ranks at, say, the Times or Washington Post. And thereby making it big, too.
In what way? How about via a splashy story (or series) called: “Trump: He Was Right All Along?” Yes, providing a revisionist, positive take on that entire presidency! Would such a move be gutsy, or what? Fame-inducing, too? Perhaps. (Think lucrative book deals, etc.)
Some of course have crossed the aisle in a different direction, not least politicos like Sens. Romney and Murkowski. Why not the other way, particularly within a heavily-tilted media sector that so drubbed the former president, and all the way through?
Of course our type doing such a volte-face might get shunned at the water cooler, if those still exist; or at softball games in Central Park (now back after the pandemic’s apogee?). Or cocktail parties (also back?).
Speaking of “the” virus: this bold human who quit the herd could salute Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” supporting drug concerns in their frantic search for vaccines that arrived so quickly and proved such a boon. On the same topic he/she could add: Trump was right as well, despite much media flak, in dubbing this lethal killer “the China virus.” Especially given how “gain of function” (in Wuhan’s virology lab) has become belatedly more acceptable to broach.
The same type could then point to the ghastly, dangerous state of the southern border, versus that of the Trump era, when the latter worked with Mexico to limit illegal entrants, ended “catch and release,” and promoted more wall building. And again, was massively ripped for all that as xenophobic and the rest of a cacophonous chant emanating from too much of the media. Defying a current Emperor’s New Clothes syndrome here, this writer could flatly call Biden’s policies on that front as worse than horrendous.
Our pundit could then turn to Israel, and how under Trump it was mainly stable during his entire tenure. Contrasted to what the Biden era’s already seen in this volatile part of the world. Coincidental? No way. American weakness (not least with Iran) definitely played a role in the recent Hamas-Israel conflict so destructive to civilians, their property and well-being.
Back on the domestic scene, our intrepid scribe could address the often discounted “Deep State,” and how relentlessly unfair its members were to Trumpians, and the president himself. Continuing even now with the Giuliani witch hunt and Letitia James’ costly fishing expedition against the Donald as business person. Showing unequal standards of justice? Yes, our writer could over-turn (as with well-set tables) progressive clichés on that sorry phenomenon, too, if only by citing the Hunter-Joe scandals his/her paper found too radioactive to touch!
Shocking and angering the faithful, this brave Fourth Estater could move on to laud the pre-Covid economy under Trump, with its amazingly low unemployment, booming consumer confidence, reasonable gas, lumber and food prices, and much else that was positive. Versus the Biden agenda that’s already ramped up inflation and commodities shortages, and will bankrupt us. How Joe’s administration upped unemployment via handouts (plus impending tax hikes) would be an obvious part of this discussion.
Of course there’s already been some breaking of ranks from such as Bill Maher, Jon Stewart, and even Joe Scarborough. But nothing major as yet on that side of the spectrum. Till things go from relatively bad to hugely worse? As in a fullscale depression? As in omnipresent thuggery and street war?
But that’s often the way in both history and life; i.e., that you don’t know what you have till it’s vamoosed. To the point where following this whistleblower of sorts, more and more who loathed Trump may finally and ruefully realize, too, how one-sided and unfair they’ve been in that regard? Perhaps.
Yes, this blaringly titled article might start if not a stampede, certainly a trend. And I’ll bet Times (or CNN) revenue could go up, too. As all paw their way out of the rubble of a growingly disastrous Biden presidency, contrasted to a better, if much-criticized one before it.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
