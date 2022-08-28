I confess that I long underestimated the truly dictatorial nature of Vladimir Putin’s Russian government. Of course many would cite his “made man” KGB credentials of yore, but I’d say to myself: no, this Russia simply ain’t the same animal as the former Soviet Union.
Now I’m not so sure. Few can doubt any longer – me included – that Putin and minions want to reconstitute ever more of what was once part of that extensive Soviet galaxy: Belarus, Moldavia, and not least, the once thriving, now ruined breadbasket of Ukraine. And perhaps small Baltic states like Estonia? Or even Poland, goodly swaths of which had writhed under the Russians long before the Soviets took control?
Of course there’s a big difference between today’s Russia and that Bolshevik-Communist one lasting to 1990 or so; which is? The fact that this truncated Russia now lacks any sustaining empire at all, including the former “satellites” like East Germany and yes, Poland, which were once firmly under its sway. Sure, other thugs ran these places (Gomulka, Honeker and so forth); but as in the old Vegas, top suits in Moscow had the final say, and were willing to bring in tanks and so forth to show that (think Hungary of 1956 or Czechoslovakia of ‘68).
In other words we now have a much weaker Russia than was the case in the Soviet era, even despite grain crises of yore and severe inequities. This current Russian weakness has been amply seen during the recent Ukraine invasion, where the amateurish nature of Putin’s armed forces has shocked military experts in a variety of countries. Contemporary Russia is so bereft of a disciplined military that it resorts to sadistic mercenaries, to indiscriminate murder of civilians and so forth – all horrifically easy to witness via newscasts on TVs around the world.
The problem and kicker here? An inconvenient Soviet holdover or gift, call it what you will, that this weakened, yet authoritarian Russia still possesses. I.e., the most menacing and dangerous of all weaponry in its arsenal: long-taboo but still handy nuclear arms that legitimately petrify Western strategists and policy-makers.
The very debility of today’s Russia thus helps make it more threatening these days, even more in some ways than a once more powerful, organized Soviet regime and empire. That’s the paradox on all our plates, including what’s left of tableware in today’s rubble-strewn Ukraine. And it’s a thorny and abominable one, indeed.
To be sure, I’m far from the sole observer to note all this, but it must still be underlined. It’s a very serious issue, indeed.
Re nukes, might we see a form of Putinesque blackmail that even the Soviets long eschewed (think our beneficial resolutions of the Berlin Blockade, the Cuban missile crisis, etc.)? Possibly…
The use of chemical warfare is another gruesome option, too, one which the Russians already supplied to Assad in Syria, creating a large number of ghastly civilian deaths there. In either case we’re talking something very dangerous, indeed.
When bullies lacking sufficient “heat” get cornered, they can do strange and awful things, right? People living in any big city of the U.S. know that well. Look at all the car chases following criminal acts that have ended up tragically both in this region and many others, not least in the former nirvana of Southern California.
I know that sounds like a frivolous analogy to make here. But maybe not. It shows again how weakness can also bring on the truly horrific and unspeakable.
Returning to today’s Russia and its quite pitiful military efforts in Ukraine: look how many thugs in the Wagner group and so forth it’s had to recruit, including from places like Chechnya and even the Arab Middle East. This is far from the Soviet military machine of the past, which was far more disciplined (heck, even its hockey teams were, too!).
To conclude, I don’t think the old Soviet Humpty Dumpty can be put back together, and partly because the Russian populace has become better informed and more Westernized than it was back in 1980 or so, not to mention under Stalin or Khrushchev. But at the same time that’s part of what makes today’s unpredictable, loose cannon-Russia so potentially lethal! If only life weren’t so full of these darned paradoxes...
