In these parlous times, when China threatens Taiwan and even our own airspace, when North Korea threatens Japan and beyond, when Putin’s leveled poor Ukraine but still hints at using biological or nuclear warfare, we need someone strong steering the national ship. And don’t have it.
Musing on this I was thinking of an historical type like Otto von Bismarck, contrasted to our own top dog. Even midway between those two personality poles would do, meaning someone on the order of Truman or JFK, especially in the foreign policy sphere.
But why do at least some Bismarckian traits now seem desirable here? Because this Prussian German p.m. (or chancellor) always dealt from positions of strength, yet kept his diplomatic or foreign affairs aims precisely limited.
Never would such a man needlessly throw away his aces, especially when it came to the military. and never would he would he resort to that powerful arm without being in control of his national aims.
The short wars Bismarck instigated against the Danes, then Austrian Hapsburgs during the 1860s were basically to “Prussianize” the other German states and ultimately, to produce a sturdy, unified nation.
The last pieces of the puzzle fell into place after another short conflict with France was successfully concluded in 1871. But after that came the Bismarckian M.O. at its finest, and in a manner that could and should be emulated here.
As top political honcho of the new united Germany, and under a monarch who gave him carte blanche, Bismarck more than kept the military strong; but on the diplomatic front he juggled superbly from that position of strength, rather than spurning or misusing it. (This our Joe hasn’t done nearly as well, especially with tough foes like Putin or Xi.)
Bismarck made treaties and alliances to keep potentially hostile nations apart, such as Russia and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, neither fond of each other. He also wanted France isolated yet not unhappy. Above all, he wanted to preclude any ruinous, wide-ranging war from breaking out.
The Brits, too, were allowed to remain naval pacesetters and not grow overly fearful of Germany’s might, especially on the high seas. This was the adroit Bismarck at his best, but all unfortunately to collapse after his forced resignation in 1890, thanks to a new, aggressive, and truly headstrong Kaiser Wilhelm II. The latter quickly discarded this Bismarckian policy, throwing Russians, French and eventually Brits together, due to his build-up of a strong fleet and general saber-rattling.
The result was the worst conflict in all of history, WWI, bringing the needless deaths of millions of young men, a revolution in Russia and a Bolshevik dictatorship, the shattering of the Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman empires; and the weakening of Germany, and later, Hitler’s dictatorial takeover there, too.
In other words: be strong, Joe, and keep your military arm strong, too? For sure. But stay within credible boundaries on the foreign policy front, the way old Otto did. Be flexible and know your limits and the limits of other nations, all to help craft and preserve a fragile state of peace, now so crucial when a nuclear holocaust is unfortunately, possible.
But of course this Biden is no Bismarck, not even close! Nor a Kennedy or Truman either. Which is a problem both for us and many other countries, not least Ukraine that could have seen its own horrid war prevented by firm Bismarckian statecraft emanating from Washington. and of course Taiwan…
They say the proverbial leopard doesn’t change spots, and I suppose that’s the case when it comes to Mr. Biden. I still wished he’d sipped at least somewhat at the Bismarckian trough, imbibing some of that master’s tricks of the trade. The right kind of strength manifested at the American summit would be welcome for all of us, and for the many who still look up to the U.S. and its leadership abroad.
But of course neither seems truly possible for such a person.
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
