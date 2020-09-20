This mild-mannered gent who worked long and hard for Trump as HUD Secretary? I’d flatly call Benjamin Carson one of the most underestimated people in America! Very well read on a wide variety of subjects, he was always a super-hard worker, never cutting himself slack, not least in a medical career extraordinaire. All of which he earned as a self-made man working from the bottom to the top (at neurosurgery), a specialty only a slim few could ever contemplate doing, and with such dogged verve and originality that he saved many lives, especially young ones.
His autobiography, “Gifted Hands,” is dedicated to a marvelous mom who “basically sacrificed her life” for her two boys. Ben was only eight when his dad left, but despite all the pain he felt (enhancing his sensitivity and empathy), he also has fond memories of that father.
Religion? Carson developed a long association with the Seventh-day Adventists, and without ever jamming his faith down others’ throats, was consoled by it, using it to control a teenage temper and get through subsequent times of doubt or crisis.
But his main influence was that fine mother with but a third-grade education, and married in her early teens. And who worked herself to the bone, scrimping and suffering, mostly in hardscrabble Detroit, in order to help craft the personalities of two wonderful sons. Here was a woman who poured a kind of rocket fuel into Ben, telling him essentially that anything was possible. In this Southern-born mom, he had a warm, but strict Black “steel magnolia” of sorts.
So the childhood had much to do with making the man? No question. And Carson had a lot to overcome en route. Including an initial reputation for “dumbness” in school, stinging the boy deeply.
Finally obtaining the right glasses so that he could actually read, and especially due to that mother who wouldn’t let her boys fall through the cracks, Ben and brother Curtis started moving upward. One reason was her edict almost entirely eliminating TV, and replacing that potential addiction with prescribed trips to the library, where she demanded at least two books read per week. Followed up by the boys’ reports, which she would vet!
All of which felt initially onerous to Ben, then grew into a habit he truly enjoyed. Carson became an omnivorous reader, especially of books on science. He was full of curiosity on plants, animals, and much else. Little wonder that by 7th grade, and mainly due to these maternal strictures, he became the top student in his class!
Was there prejudice back then? Of course, but neither his mom nor Carson ever used it to make excuses. Ben learned instead to overcome, gleaning from caring White and Black teachers alike, who saw and valued his remarkable potential. By 13 he was gobbling up every issue of “Psychology Today” and helping other adolescents with their own problems. He also rocketed upward in ROTC all the way to colonel. Learning from trips to museums, he became an art mavin and with a push from his bro, a connoisseur of classical music in its many forms. A Renaissance man this was, and at such an early age...
Carson’s SAT scores, as you might guess, were unbelievably high and he was courted by a slew of colleges. But finding the 10-buck application fee expensive, he applied only to Yale, got in, and then worked himself silly to hold his own at this demanding place. He also met a wonderful helpmate for life there, expert as well in classical music. In summers Carson worked menial jobs to raise money and did them to his usual high standard, and never with any “smart kid” snobbery.
Graduating in 1973, he opted for medical school at Michigan, followed by the neurosurgery specialty at Johns Hopkins, again, emphatically not for most of us. And there he became both an indefatigable learner and from early on, an innovator who astounded seasoned colleagues and supervisors.
And all this he remained, never, but never shirking. So my hat is firmly off to one Ben Carson. Get beyond the Republican-Democrat divide and past the man’s tranquil exterior, and I think you’ll agree. You’ll probably also agree that a parent’s impact can be enormous, both for good (as in Carson’s case), and unfortunately, for ill, too.
B.B. Singer has taught at several colleges including Niagara University.
