Over a decade ago I decided to take in the Academy Award winner for best picture, “No Country for Old Men.” And at a theater in Niagara Falls that played first-run films a bit later than release, but at a truly decent price.
I’d seen some good ones there before, but unfortunately, found this particular film so disgustingly violent that I walked out after only 45 minutes or so. “No Country for Old Men?” Is this sort of situation becoming more widespread in today’s (and tomorrow’s) America?
As all know, from the get-go Covid-19 hit the old hardest, especially in nursing homes and such; and then we experienced indiscriminate looting and property damage in a variety of American cities, and the flotation of different ideas for defunding police – or at least, severely limiting the impact of law enforcement. Leaving in certain places and at an extreme (think Seattle’s infamous Capitol Hill) only vigilante/shakedown groups to do the job? None of which bodes well for the vulnerable old of all races and ethnicities in America, and no matter where they live, whether in inner cities, the suburbs, or rural areas. Safety and security in “the golden years” are theoretically important to maintain, but no longer automatic, it seems.
What of continued economic dislocation stemming from the great American lockdown and fear of new surges? What of the possibility of pension fund collapses, etc.?
All of which (and much else) may mean a former Belle Epoque for American seniors – an era when retirements could be largely peaceful – is becoming more and more a thing of the past. One certainly hopes that analysis is wrong, but if not, what a tragedy this situation would constitute.
Not by the way because all baby boomers and above are perfect, and deserving of the best in every department. That’s never been slam-dunk anywhere, any time throughout the course of human history.
But another part of this possibly melancholy scenario to come is that old also used to mean wise, and anything but discardable. Of course I realize that there are all sorts of elderly people who never quite grew up and really haven’t become anything like wiser over the course of their lives. That includes such types as narcissists, as well as borderline, plus infantile personalities. But there is still a goodly amount of elderly wisdom out there that needs to be consulted, valued, and modeled on, that is, before it’s too late.
Because once gone it won’t come back in the same form, if at all. Will things ultimately turn as grim as when a scrap of yellowed newspaper from “the old days” becomes a precious find in Orwell’s ghastly world of “1984?” Yes, that could be the worst-case scenario on the horizon (note how “protestors” have already toppled numerous historical statues, tried to ban classics like “Gone with the Wind,” etc.); and it would be sad, indeed.
When it comes to these threatening developments, we shouldn’t focus only on the boomer old, but also on those still around from the so-called “greatest generation,” a contingent where quite a number of Covid deaths have already amounted to significant human losses. Some of those who succumbed to the contagion had survived the Depression, WW II, and/or Korea, and in dangerous, dire circumstances, indeed. Can we afford to callously sacrifice such people simply because we can’t stand up to what many strident, self-righteous, potentially violent types want to inflict on this country, and at top speed?
Can we afford to lose what’s so neat in the old – their standards of religion and patriotism, hard work and sacrifice, even cooking and dressing that won’t automatically re-emerge? In sum, making this a bad country for its aged denizens will help nobody, and that includes the also vulnerable young.
Who may sometimes think they can go it alone, when in fact, they really can’t. ‘Twas ever thus when it comes to such treatment of the aged, and you simply can’t ignore the time-tested laws of history here; because despite all the distractive gizmos we now have like smart phones, iPads, and the rest, those laws still apply and always will. Respect and protect your old? We certainly better, and again, before it’s too late!
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University
