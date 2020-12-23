SHULTZ: Wintering together

As I begin my fourth winter here in Western New York, I remain a novice, certainly in comparison to everyone around me. Before moving to Lockport three winters ago I lived in California for 40 years, then 20 in Bolivia. In both places winter meant temperatures that would occasionally dip into the low 40s, and not a single flake of snow falling from the sky. In South America the planet’s seasons are the opposite of here. I never got used to buying our Christmas tree in sunny and hot mid-summer. But now I have no confusion at all about what season it is.
The first legitimate northeast winter I ever lived through was in the mid 1980s when I was a graduate student in Boston. On the day of the Super Bowl that year I drove with a friend back to the city from New Hampshire, in a freeze that never topped 0 degrees. It was on that long ride that I learned a fun fact about winter. Volkswagen bugs that have lived in snow for a long time lose their heater boxes to rust. Riding in a freezer for those two hours would have been a good deal warmer.
That afternoon we joined my classmates in a jammed university atrium to watch the game on a giant TV screen. The San Francisco 49ers were playing at the Stanford University stadium, as close to a Super Bowl home game as you get. The mid-January crowd on TV from the west coast wore only shirt sleeves — not a coat, hat or scarf to be seen. As I sat there still trying to unthaw from the drive I heard myself yelling out loud, “Do you see that!? Don’t you people understand that for thousands of years human beings have migrated out of places like Antarctica!?”
From somewhere else among the students watching the large TV I heard a mumbled voice say, “Looks like another Californian has lost it again.”
I haven’t lost it yet in Lockport during winter. People think I am crazy to have migrated here at 60, an age when a lot of other people are escaping the cold. Sometimes I feel like a confused driver who didn’t see that bright red "Wrong Way" sign and has ended up driving against traffic on the thruway. It’s all still a mystery to me. I am still amazed at the group ritual of people squirreling away their outdoor furniture into hiding in November and bringing it back out again sometime in April. I still marvel at the way the snow and the street lights dance together at night. The giant blue parka that I bought three decades ago to shield myself from a Boston winter still fits and seems happy to be brought back to life after so long ignored.
Winter is a good time to retreat into a good book, and I just finished one called Wintering, by a British author named Katherine May. She reminds us that winter is about more than a season. It is also a state of mind. Winter is a time when our lives turn inward. Sometimes that is just about ignoring your back yard for five months and spending a lot more time inside your house. But it is also about reflection and taking time to consider what is important when we are not distracted by all the lures of outside life.
Sometimes our winters have nothing to do with the season at all. As May writes, sometimes winter comes to us because our bodies have been injured and made us suddenly more still. Sometimes it is because we have suffered a loss, or have been captured by depression. Winter takes many forms, and not all of them are about snow and old blue parkas.
By that measure, in 2020 we have all been wintering together, the whole planet of us, since March when the Covid-19 pandemic came down on us. A runaway virus shuttered regular life as we know it. For some that has meant a year of going to class in our bedrooms. For others it has been about not being able to do some of the things we most enjoy doing, or to see the people that we love. For far, far too many, the pandemic has been a long winter of losing the people we love, a number that now surpasses 300,000 Americans. It has been a very long and very hard winter all year.
With a vaccine now moving into circulation, it is possible to see again that Spring will come in 2021. If we are fortunate our summer will be filled again with all the joys taken away from us in the last one — county fairs, live music, gatherings that are loud and large. But a long and difficult winter still separates us from all that and we still have to stay masked, separated and cautious to keep thousands more from not making it to winter’s end.
In winter the world is quieter. The animals and the trees sleep and human beings retreat into our own cocoons as well. We absorb the lessons of the year coming to an end and try to put our finger on new wisdom to carry into the one that begins. Merry Christmas to all those who celebrate it! Happy holidays to all those who mark this time of year in other ways. And thank you all for reading and for letting me provoke you for yet another orbit of the Earth around the sun.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
