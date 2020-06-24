SHULTZ: Why we're suing over Lockport schools' spy cameras

On Monday in Albany, New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit over the Lockport school district’s facial recognition surveillance system, calling on the New York Department of Education to protect our children’s basic rights to privacy. I am one of the parent plaintiffs in this case and I want to explain to everyone directly why I believe this legal action is needed.
Most people know the basics of the Lockport cameras story by now. In 2015 our school district was approached by a man who claimed to be an independent security expert. He said that he was motivated after the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School to offer school districts free security assessments, and he offered to do one for Lockport. But he was not an independent expert. He was a financial partner in a Canadian company that was desperate to find a first buyer for its untested facial recognition software. And unsurprisingly that is exactly what he recommended that our district do — spend $2.7 million of student education funds to buy his company’s expensive system and the expensive cameras needed to operate it.
Unfortunately, our school officials failed to do their basic homework. They ignored the salesman’s obvious conflict of interest and his foolish boasts that we could predict in advance who a school shooter would be and use the system to spot him. They also gave no thought to the unprecedented privacy implications of turning a high-tech spy system on our children as young as kindergarteners. That is the subject of the NYCLU lawsuit — our rights as parents to protect our children’s privacy.
To be clear, the district’s new facial recognition cameras are not at all like the regular cameras we’ve had for a long time. It’s like the difference between Netflix and a TV with five channels. The system records thousands of images of our children’s faces every day as they move from class to class. Those images can then be searched retroactively to create a whole map of where our children have been and who they’ve talked to. It’s the same technology that authoritarian governments in China and Russia use to monitor political dissidents. It is also a system notorious for misidentifying the faces of Black people, creating an explosive potential for dangerous false alarms aimed at our students of color.
Facial recognition surveillance is a technology so dangerous that IBM has announced it will no longer develop it, precisely because of its unprecedented threat to personal privacy. Yet thanks to a salesman’s sweet talk we have such a system now in our Lockport school hallways.
District officials have repeatedly promised us that they only want to use the system to scan for outsiders, never to spy on our students. But in a letter just obtained by NYCLU, the district’s lawyers previously told the state education department just the opposite, laying out exactly how the district could use the system for “investigations into [student] misconduct.” This certainly means that someone at the district has their sights on using the system on our children to keep them in line.
If we have learned anything about the dangers of invasive technology, it is that the promises of the people managing these systems are not what matters. What does matter is the system’s technical capability and how it can be abused in the future. The system now installed over our children’s heads in Lockport is ripe with potential for abuse. Being spied on by high-tech surveillance should never be the price of going to school, not in Lockport, not anywhere.
Also to be clear, the case filed this week by NYCLU is not a demand for money and it is not against the Lockport school district. What the case does is call on New York state education officials to apply the same parental rights and student privacy protections to these high-tech recordings that we use to safeguard other student information — their grades, their teacher comments, or videos of them giving presentations. This includes giving parents control over who the district can share these recordings with and how they can be used. Personally, I think it is time for the district to stop paying lawyers to defend the system and pay them instead to get our money back from the sketchy company that led them into this mess.
My glorious teenage daughter is a student in the Lockport schools. No one cares more about keeping our children safe at school than my wife and me. But being safe is about being smart; it is not about spending a fortune to be the first district in the nation to deploy spy technology in school hallways. The least we can do is guarantee that our children’s basic privacy is protected and that parents, not the district or the company, get to decide how their images are used. Our students deserve at least that, and that is why we are going to court.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
