SHULTZ: Traveling the world from my basement

The work that I do with the Democracy Center — the organization I founded and have run for nearly 30 years — usually involves a lot of traveling. We work with groups all over the world to help them develop their advocacy campaigns on issues like children’s rights and climate change. But my last trip was more than a year ago, to Mexico to help UNICEF (the United Nations agency for children) develop its advocacy for migrant children.
Now, instead, I travel the world from my basement in Lockport. Many of us this past year have been forced by a global pandemic to study and work from home, through a screen and a camera. My days now are filled with working with people all over the world who are working from home.
This past month I’ve been leading a set of workshops via Zoom for UNICEF in Serbia. The high point was when someone’s dog walked into view and I interrupted the meeting to ask everyone to gather their pets and display them to the cameras. People loved this and I now know more about dogs and cats in Serbia than I ever imagined. Our dog Lola, who is a foreigner herself from Bolivia, now has a small Balkans following as well.
I also led a recent workshop series from my basement for the good people at UNICEF in Colombia. This was a painful experience in February. As the snow fell outside here in Lockport, and we had days where the high temperatures rarely broke above 20, the people on the other end of my Zoom calls were sitting outside on their Bogota balconies in the warm tropics. The same was true of the people I have been working with in Uruguay, who are enjoying their mid-summer and leave our meetings to take a walk by the sea.
My friends and family and western New York think this is all fine payback for the many February days when we lived in Bolivia and I sent them photos of myself relaxing in a hammock under a canopy of tall green trees. Karma.
Working across wildly different time zones is also a challenge. Right now I am doing another project in Tajikistan, a former republic of the Soviet Union that is sandwiched between Afghanistan and China. In a normal year I would have flown there (no direct flights from Buffalo) but now I visit from a desk near our washer and dryer. They are ten hours ahead of us on the clock so my webinars begin at 11 p.m. and stretch into the early morning. I resist the temptation to conduct these in my pajamas.
Everyone, everywhere understands how strange all this is and has adapted in their own way. Virtual backgrounds are a thing now, for people who don’t want us to see their bedroom walls or expose their passing spouses to an audience of 50 people in another country. But if you have seen these in action you know that they can create some strange visual side effects.
I did a session last week with a work friend in Panama City who is bald and was wearing giant black headphones. Depending on how he leaned forward or backward he would suddenly grow a head of hair that made him look alternatively like William Shakespeare or a member of KISS. I enjoyed pointing this out to him. Last week a lawyer in Texas had a Zoom call with a judge go viral because he couldn’t turn off a filter that made him look like a confused cat. This is one way we will remember the Great Covid Pandemic of 2020-2021.
These foreign places and cultures can be quite different than ours. In Tajikistan a popular sport involves competition to grab a dead goat. But it is also striking how much a global pandemic has made our lives much the same. In Serbia UNICEF is working to address a national crisis in teen mental health, just like the one we have here in the U.S. right now. In South America the new academic year is about to begin and governments are struggling to reopen their schools safely and not lose another year. It sounds much like the debate here in our own communities. And everywhere people are waiting with held breath until they can be vaccinated.
Some people say that travel has made our world smaller and more interconnected. As it turns out the absence of travel has done this as well. At no point in my lifetime have all the people of the world had a single shared experience like living through a pandemic. We share the same worries and loss, the same abandonment of normalcy, and the same desire just to be able to do the things we once took for granted.
Just as spring follows winter, by this coming summer we should be able to return to something that looks like the lives we had before. I’m grateful that I have been able to travel the world from my basement in Lockport this past year. But I can’t wait to stand in a security line again, to eat bad airplane food, and to see the people I work with from across a room instead of on a screen next to my furnace.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
