SHULTZ: Third world corruption in Western New York

An audit released last week by the New York State Comptroller confirmed what has been widely reported before: Officials at Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation (OTB) have been doling out lavish gifts to themselves and their friends, at the people’s expense. The agency is run by a longtime local Republican political operative, Henry Wojtaszek, husband of the former Niagara County District Attorney and current county judge.
“Revenues from the OTB are supposed to go to participating municipalities, not to give board members and employees generous perks and other benefits,” the Comptroller concluded. “The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corporation needs to clean up its operations.”
The ways in which Wojtaszek and his associates take OTB resources and use them as their own is a master class in backroom dealing.
OTB is a public benefit corporation formed in the 1970s to run the off-site betting on horse races at Batavia Downs. It is owned by the taxpayers of 17 western New York local governments, including Niagara County. Off-track wagering is a lucrative business. Our local OTB has also become an ATM of personal benefits for the small cabal that runs it.
The audit showed that from September 2017 to December 2019, the OTB marketing program purchased more than 5,800 high end seats for Buffalo Bills games, Sabres games, concerts at Darien Lake and dozens of other events. The supposed purpose of all those ticket purchases is to turn them into a sort of extra lottery for those who gamble at OTB: Place a bet with them and win the chance to sit in a luxury sky box at Highmark Stadium.
But Wojtaszek and his cohorts skimmed off almost 10% of those tickets, more than $120,000 worth, for their own use. Sometimes they went to the games themselves. In other cases they passed the tickets out to friends. For a hockey game in March 2019, one OTB board member got 11 expensive tickets, and then ran up a $1,212 concessions tab, $358 just for alcohol. That’s the public’s money.
Free sports tickets are not the only prizes that the OTB leadership has been handing out to its politically well-connected board of directors. In violation of state rules, Wojtaszek is giving the members of the part-time board (they meet once a month) expensive health and dental insurance packages. To be clear, this is not like making a call or two on the company phone. It is a huge expense and it is quite deliberate.
The function of a board of directors in any organization is to oversee the people who manage it day-to-day, and especially to guard against acts of corruption. It’s amazing what a board member might decide to overlook in exchange for a high-cost health and dental plan and a comfy seat to watch Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs.
The new report about the OTB reminds me of a work trip I made some years ago to Uganda, Africa, to help a group there combatting local corruption. They were battling practices such as local officials skimming local school funds into their own pockets. One Ugandan explained to me, “Sometimes public officials here don’t know the difference between the people’s money and their money.” Wojtaszek has managed to bring that same brand of third world corruption right here to western New York.
News of the OTB’s corruption is not new. Diligent reporters, including the team at the Investigative Post and news reporters at the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal have been reporting on it for years. And yet, it continues. Wojtaszek and the political machine around him have also mastered another key feature of old school corruption: Impunity.
To be clear, this is not a case of accidents or misunderstandings. These are the deliberate actions of a group of people who blatantly consider it their right to treat the people’s money as their own. And when you find out that someone you know is robbing your house, the first thing you do is take away their keys and change the locks. In this case that means getting rid of Wojtaszek and all those involved, and replacing them with people who understand what public trust actually means.
The damage done here is not just about the fleecing of OTB. It is about the wider message it sends to every politician and operative looking for inventive ways to line their pockets with public money. If the Niagara County politicians who help put Wojtaszek and his team in charge aren’t willing to stand up now and clean house, they may as well just put a new sign up in front of the county courthouse: “Corruption Welcome Here!”
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
