SHULTZ: The seeds of American authoritarianism

For the past two weeks the world has been given a horrific look at what unbridled authoritarianism looks like. The Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, has invaded Ukraine, an independent nation and a democracy of 44 million people. Putin required no approval from a Congress to send in tanks. He needed no consent from the Russian people before sending thousands of drafted teenagers to kill and be killed. Authoritarians do what they wish and others pay the price.
It is with good reason that we need to pay attention to how some influential leaders in our own country look at Putin’s barbarities in Ukraine less in horror than in envy of his unchecked power. Former president Donald Trump (who was helped into office by Putin’s manipulations in 2016) said of the Russian dictator’s Ukrainian invasion, “This is genius!”
Authoritarianism infects a nation slowly, in ways that we may not even notice until it is too late. Regardless of our party or our politics we should be alarmed at the ways in which Mr. Trump and his most fanatic allies are methodically mimicking three key pillars of authoritarian strongmen, from Hitler to Putin:
The Big Lie — In his speeches to the Russian people justifying his invasion of Ukraine, Putin has declared that Russian speakers there are victims of government-led genocide. He says that his soldiers aren’t shelling cities but offering handouts of food. These things are of course lies, the kind that an authoritarian tells to preserve power. It is little different than Hitler’s big lies during another time that the Jews in Germany were directly sabotaging its economy and causing its poverty.
In the U.S. the Big Lie in our time continues to be Trump’s declarations that he won the vote in 2020 and was robbed of the White House by a Democratic Party theft. This, of course, is a claim with no more basis in fact than any of Putin’s big lies. Even when Trump supporters in Arizona were given the chance to recount the ballots themselves, the result was a wider margin of victory for Joe Biden, not a reversal. Nonetheless, as both Hitler and Putin have shown, a Big Lie repeated often enough becomes truth to many people. Today one out of four Americans and about half of Republicans believe some version of the Big Lie that Trump actually won in 2020.
Attacks on the media — The lack of media freedom in Russia today is almost complete. Russians are fed a daily diet of coverage engineered by the Russian government and controlled by Putin. Independent media outlets, as few as they were before the invasion, have been methodically shut down by Putin or made fearful enough of arrest (or worse) that they have ceased operations on their own. As Putin bombards the innocent people of another nation and unleashes a wave of more than 1 million desperate refugees, what the Russian people hear is what Putin wants them to hear.
Attacks on the media have been a staple of Trump and many of his supporters from the start. To be clear, Fox News on one side and CNN on the other really aren’t in the business of delivering actual news in their coverage of U.S. politics. Both are bought into business models based on feeding raw partisan meat to a subculture of viewers, because it is how they maximize their profits. The vast majority of reporters (and I know many) are hard working and brave people digging out the facts so that we have them. From screaming “fake news” every time they see a report they don’t like, to physical threats at rallies and events, Trump and Trump culture shows a Putin-like disregard for an independent press.
The undermining of fair elections — On paper, Putin is the democratically elected leader of the Russian people. In actual fact, not so much. The opposition candidates that could win broad support are barred by Putin from running. One of those leaders was poisoned by Russian agents. When he failed to die as planned, Putin had him put in prison. In 2021, in an election marred by all manner of vote tampering, the way was cleared for Putin to continue in office until 2032, on top of the more than 20 years he has held power already.
In our country, having failed to steal the 2020 election with their violent January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, Trump and his most fanatical supporters are in the midst of a broad effort to undermine the 2024 presidential election. This includes moving oversight of elections from the independent officials who resisted Trump’s meddling efforts in 2020, into the hands of Trump partisans. It includes readying the ground for Trump-supporting legislatures to appoint alternative sets of Electoral College electors that do not reflect the actual winners of each state’s popular vote. These moves should have anyone concerned about the integrity of our democracy, in any party, deeply concerned.
My father served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a teenager in the years that fascism overtook Germany. In one of our last conversations before he died he told me, “No one thought that this could happen in Germany. They were the most advanced culture in the world, in science, in literature. But we were wrong.”
Not many people think authoritarianism could really take control here either. But the seeds are being carefully planted and we would be wise to pay attention now before it is too late.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
