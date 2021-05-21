SHULTZ: The great fortune of having a local newspaper

With the long-awaited arrival of spring and of people getting vaccinated, a lot of us are now out and about in ways we haven’t been in more than a year. One of the nice things about seeing people is that every other day or so I run into someone who stops me to say that they appreciate my writing in the Union-Sun & Journal. Sometimes this is while I am getting my afternoon coffee at Steamworks, or wandering into Niagara Produce in search of mangos for my mango-obsessed granddaughter, or as I wheel by on my early morning bike ride.
And the thing that people say most often is that they appreciate my helping them see the joys and beauty of Lockport through a newcomer’s eyes. To me, dawn over the locks on the Erie Canal is stunning. So is the sight of a yellow school bus rumbling over the Exchange Street Bridge. We live in a city made for bicycling. We live surrounded by agricultural beauty. Sometimes when people have lived around these things their whole life they come to take them for granted.
And here is one of the things that people here most take for granted, dangerously so: Having a real community newspaper, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
I was at a community meeting the other night, where residents in the town of Lockport gathered to express concerns about a proposed solar field there. When some people asked how it was that they didn’t know about the project earlier, someone noted that there had been news of it in the paper.
“Who reads the paper anymore?” said one person.
“I used to read it online but then they started charging for it,” said another.
In fact, the issue of solar power in our county has been covered in dozens of articles in the past year. There have been news report about specific projects, coverage of the efforts by the state to subvert community control, and interviews with farmers, neighbors, solar developers, local officials and others from all perspectives.
In the same way that some people take for granted the beautiful sunsets of spring, too many have lost sight of how urgent it is for a community to have an actual newspaper. In the past 20 years 2,000 newspapers like ours have shut down in this country, leaving a huge number of communities across the nation with no reliable source of local news.
“I get my news free from Facebook,” say some people. If you think that the news that matters is the latest drama at Walmart or the great debate over grilled cheese sandwiches at Tim Horton’s, well then Facebook is for you. But if you want to read real analysis about a solar project, or reforms in the police department, or where our taxes go, or about how our local farmers and businesses are working to survive, then you need the Union-Sun & Journal.
To those folks who complain that the paper actually expects you to pay to read it, I ask you this: Are you similarly offended that you can’t find a plumber who will fix your broken pipes for free, or that Molinaro’s actually expects you to pay for your pizza?
Gathering the news, editing it for accuracy, and putting all that into a newspaper five times a week is a huge job. The US&J has two news reporters, John D’Onofrio and Benjamin Joe, I know both of them. They work incredibly hard to bring us reliable local news. When the rest of us are relaxing with dinner, they are sitting through a local school board or town council meeting making sure that the public’s eyes and ears are watching. They often have to report and write three or more stories in a day. The US&J also has an editor, Joyce Miles, who is frankly a miracle worker. She stays on top of local events, assigns stories, edits them for accuracy, and helps to put out a solid newspaper day in and day out, always under the kind of budget pressures that have sent other small town papers to the grave.
The columnists that many of you enjoy reading, people like myself, Bob Confer, Jackie Davis and Tom Valley, write for the paper because we love the paper and what it means to our community. We pay for our own subscriptions like every other reader.
This year the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal will hit an incredible milestone: Two centuries of continuous publication, making it one of the oldest surviving newspapers in New York. Instead of failing to appreciate our local paper, we should be thanking our lucky stars that we still have one. We should thank the staff that make it possible and thank the advertisers who help keep it going. We should nudge the people who don’t have a subscription to get one, or to at least chip in a buck to read an article online. We should celebrate our good fortune and the paper’s historic birthday.
If you want a community that flies blind as big changes and challenges roll our way, keep pretending you are getting the news from Facebook. If you want to actually be informed, get the newspaper, online or happily delivered to your home five mornings a week.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
