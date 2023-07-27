As readers of this column know, one of the things that I love most about Lockport is being able to get myself around pretty much everywhere by bicycle. Even in winter I ride if the streets are dry and the air is warm enough not to freeze my face off.
At one point a while ago my son-in-law decided that my bicycle was missing something essential. He generously gave me the gift of a silver clown horn to mount to my handlebars. I admit, I was reluctant at first. Did I really want to become the old guy riding around the city honking a clown horn at strangers?
Greetings, I am the old guy riding around Lockport honking a clown horn at strangers.
For several years now, since I took the plunge and put the horn on my bicycle, I pretty much honk at everyone. If I haven’t gotten around to honking at you yet, eventually I will. And almost every time I squeeze that big black rubber ball and make that loud squawk at someone I have never met, the reaction is almost the same. Adults laugh and children look a bit confused. Then they ask me to do it again, and again.
Over the weekend I ran into a friend who was with her young son and niece drawing with chalk on the sidewalk on Morrow Avenue. The little girl told me, “I like your horn!” I asked her why and she replied, “Because it’s funny.”
Most children have not forgotten the simple value of giving someone joy.
Earlier this month I was offered a deeper explanation of this simple truth that children know. It came during the first session of a really excellent Buddhist meditation series being offered now at the always excellent Schoolhouse Wellness Center. The leader, Chad Grohman, offered this explanation of a key piece of Buddhist wisdom and it stuck with me:
Who we are as people is not just our own doing but the product of all the thousands of interactions we have had with people over the course of our lives, with people we know well and others we meet only briefly. Sometimes it is an experience that provokes our anger, like someone cutting us off in traffic. But much of it comes from interactions that bring us joy is a passing moment.
The result, he noted, is that we are also influencing a lot of other people every day without thinking about it. We are either depositing seeds of anger in the world or seeds of joy. My bicycle clown horn, as it turns out, is on Buddhist mission to plant some seeds of passing joy as I pedal around town. That’s not bad for something you can buy at Ace Hardware for $9.99 plus tax.
I mention this because it's clear that we live in a world where we seem to be spending less and less effort planting seeds of joy as we go about our days.
When my family lived in Bolivia my trips to the bank to pay our utility bills were always a chat with the two tellers who were eager to give me an update on how their families were doing. My trips to the local photocopy store were conversations. The same was true with the woman who sold flowers on the corner. This is how the social life of the country operates.
Here in the United States we are not so good at that. On a work trip to Washington a few years back I went into a chain café to buy a bagel. I could tell that the woman working the counter was an immigrant so I asked her where she was from — Guatemala. I asked her if it was much different working here. She told me, “I stand here all day and no one ever talks to me. No one even looks me in the eye.” We have become too accustomed to not even seeing the people right in front of us. We treat them like machines.
The profoundly wise Buddhist monk, Thich Nhat Hahn, once wrote, “Each minute of our life is a work of art.” In a world desperately in need of more joy, we need to remember that it is found not in complexity but in simple things.
During my day this week with my five-year-old granddaughter we spent our time watching for bunnies at the Lytle Nature Preserve. We put a pine cone in water to watch it shrink. We wandered the Erie Canal towpath hunting for bird feathers. There was not a single screen, toy, or technology involved. Just simple joy.
So keep an eye out for me on my red bike this summer. I’ll be the old guy surprising you from behind with a loud honk of the clown horn. If I make you smile, please pass it on.
