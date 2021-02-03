SHULTZ: Maybe Mr. DiNapoli can get some answers

Two weeks ago, more than 100 parents, students and taxpayers in Lockport City School District petitioned our Board of Education. The petition asked the board to answer some basic questions about the district’s failed facial recognition surveillance project. At its Jan. 20 meeting the board made it clear that it has no intention of answering anything.
The petition asked how many false gun alerts have been reported by the system. The board refused to answer. The petition asked how the district justifies using taxpayer resources to investigate a parent who raised concerns about the project. Again, the board refused to answer.
The petition also asked who made the decision to put our students’ safety under the guidance of Anthony Olivo, a consultant with a financial conflict of interest. In reply, the board president, Karen Young, read a prepared statement that’s contradicted by the district’s own written records.
Young claimed that the $2.7 million surveillance system “was purchased through a competitive bidding process.” That has to be the case under state law. But district documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Law show something quite different — a process that seemed steered to Mr. Olivo and his financial partner, SNTech, from the very start.
Olivo had approached the district and represented himself as an independent security consultant who just wanted to help out after the shooting tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. He offered to undertake a district-wide threat assessment for “free.” Afterwards he recommended that the district spend a fortune to install a facial recognition surveillance system developed by SNTech.
As it turns out he was actually the Canadian company’s U.S. distributor and behind the scenes he was negotiating a licensing deal with the school district worth more than $450,000 of taxpayer money. His financial conflict of interest could not have been more blatant, but district officials just looked the other way and bought the system anyway.
One of the pieces of evidence released by the district, that supposedly proves a competitive bidding process took place, is a Request for Information circulated on the district’s behalf by one of its contractors. It asked interested companies to send in offers of what they could provide. It was dated June 16, 2016 (and gave competitors four days to reply). But six months before that, district staff had already promised the deal to Olivo and SNTech, in writing.
On January 16, 2016, assistant superintendent Deborah Coder mailed a formal Letter of Intent to Olivo, notifying him, “We intend to acquire the SNTech product.” Coder’s written offer surely came as no surprise to Mr. Olivo, since it appears he wrote it himself for her two days before. On January 14, 2016, he emailed Coder: “Hi Debbie. It was great to see you as always! Attached is the Letter of Intent we discussed. Please place it on your letterhead and return it at your earliest convenience.”
All this raises serious issues about whether the school district violated state law and its fiduciary responsibilities by dealing a giant project to SNTech and the supposed security consultant who was acting as its well-paid salesman. The school district’s documented investigation of me, in collaboration with Olivo, also raises a serious issue about its use of taxpayer resources to investigate a parent for the offense of raising questions.
Our community has been demanding answers to these questions for several years and it is quite clear that the Lockport Board of Education has no intention of answering them, or holding anyone to account for a $2.7 million waste of funds that put our students at greater risk. So as citizens we will have to force accountability in a different way. That is why, today, I am filing a formal request with the New York State Comptroller to investigate Lockport City School District for its handling of the cameras project.
As citizens we can’t just pretend that nothing happened here and move on. First, $2.7 million is a huge amount of money to have wasted and it was no accident. It was the product of a process shrouded in secrecy and misdealing from the start. Second, when district staff starts using district resources to investigate people who ask questions, it violates the basic rules of democracy. Who else is district staff investigating on the district’s dime? Neighbors who want access to a district running track? Students who have a question about how their school is run? Parents who have issues with armed police in the school?
The reason that we have a State Comptroller is precisely for cases like this one. It is his job to step in when a local government plays fast and loose with the rules and refuses to hold itself to account. From the district’s fake community consultation process to its questionable dealings with outside companies, it is time for the facts to come out. It is time for state auditors to ask the questions that the Board of Education and the superintendent refuse to answer.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.