SHULTZ: Lessons from my older sister

Many of us have had hard goodbyes with loved ones these past two years, mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, aunts and uncles — and in my case a sister. In February my eldest sister, Carol Ray, died just a few weeks after her 79th birthday. When you are a writer you turn to words for meaning, so here are mine about her.
My sister and I lived for much of the last two decades on opposite sides of the world. Toward the end of her life we at least managed to be in the same country, but I never made it out to see her new surroundings in rural Texas until the day she left us. I missed her by only a few hours, getting the news as I changed planes en route.
But she and I did have our goodbye together, over the phone a few weeks earlier. I had just stepped out of the winter market at Harrison Place and into heavy snow. My phone rang. In a rare moment of lucidness from her hospital bed, with the help of her daughter, my niece, she called me. I sat in the parked car as snow pelted the windshield and spoke to her for what would be the last time as we said the things to one another that we do when we suspect it is our last conversation with someone close.
My sister was 14 years older than me. We were never playmates, never fought over toys, or knew the same kids at school. It was an age gap that made her more second mom than sibling. By the time I was six, she was a young mother and I was the uncle of her son.
As I thought about my sister while flying across the country, a single word kept coming to me over and over again: heart. That was my sister, all heart. She made her way through the world on feelings more than thinking. Sometimes that would lead her into some truly spectacular disasters, but also some truly spectacular adventures that a more fearful person would have missed. In her 50s when many people hunker down to polish off their careers, she and her husband sold the home where they had raised their children, moved into an RV, and spent a decade traveling through 48 states. She was a believer in a hand-crafted life.
Some years ago when my wife and I were deciding whether to buy our first house, I called my older brother and sister for advice. My brother, ever the businessman, told me, “Jim, this is a business decision. Do not allow yourselves to get emotional about it.” When I called Carol she practically sung into the phone, “Oh, if you love it you should buy it!”
That was Carol. What mattered most, always, was what you loved, and she loved bravely. She loved her husband of 60 years, her three children, her two granddaughters, a parade of dogs that entered her life over the years, and the two places she made home in the latter years of her life, the Sacramento Delta and the dusty shores of Lake Corpus Christy, Texas.
She was many things, my sister Carol. She was a poker player, a skillful one who cleaned up often at casinos in two states. She never went to college but she later became a business woman, a successful one, leaving behind a thriving small business that helped give hundreds of people new jobs. She was a cook who stuffed us silly, a doting grandmother, and a deeply generous friend.
As with any long and well-lived life, my sister leaves behind an assortment of great stories that are now burned into memory. When I was a kid she famously ripped the driver door off of her car when she forgot to close it while backing out of her garage. She took it in stride, driving around milk-truck style for a while until she could get it fixed.
My trip to go see her was delayed a day by that early February snow storm that grounded flights out of Buffalo. I found myself suddenly with an unexpected Saturday at home and no plans, so I chose to use it in ways that my sister would have most loved. I spent hours with my 4-year-old granddaughter making up silly games to play. I took my dog for a long walk in fresh snow. I thought how much my sister would have loved to have done such things and thought deeply of her as I did them.
A few days later, in rural Texas with her family, I walked each morning along the route she traveled each day in her red electric scooter, down to the dusty lake shore where she liked to park and look out on the water. I came to understand in those walks why she had made her last crazy leap, moving there with her family only two years before. Another sudden impulse that proved wise.
I think that when someone you love and admire dies, the best way that you can honor them is to take some quality of theirs that you admired most and try to bring that into your own way of being in the world. It is my sister’s big heart that I hope I can honor and carry forward. What better tribute is there to someone than to try to act more generously, express love more freely, and find in hardship the case for optimism, as she did so often. We lived far away from each other but we never lost our deep connection. We won’t lose it now either.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. See his writings at www.jimshultzthewriter.com and email him at: jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
