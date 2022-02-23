SHULTZ: In praise of the Palace theater

Last Saturday night a crowd of hundreds packed the Historic Palace Theatre in Lockport to see the Beatles perform live on stage. OK, it wasn’t the actual Beatles, it was a traveling tribute band called Beatlemania Now. But it didn’t matter, people filled the theater to listen to the music we grew up on, played live by a real band. And yes, it is true that much of the audience had the look of Senior Discount Day at Tops. But there were the not-old among us as well, including a pair of sweet young sisters who were rocking the aisle from start to finish with a whole choreography they invented themselves.
This is the joy of the Palace theater. Today people spend nearly half their waking hours staring at some sort of screen, large or small. Yet, thanks to the Palace and its glorious team of staff and volunteers, on Saturday night hundreds of people abandoned their screens, braved snow and freezing temperatures, and were given the chance to see real people in fake hair play live on stage. It didn’t even matter that the band’s John Lennon wore a strange wig of long brown hair that made him look like Barbara Streisand playing an electric guitar. We danced in the aisles anyway.
One definition of community is being in a place where we just run into each other, unplanned, on a regular basis. In Lockport that happens in wonderful spaces like the Community Farmers Market (first and third Saturday morning of the month in the old Harrison Radiator building), or sitting at Steamworks, Scripts or Tom’s Diner. But it is only at the glorious Palace that we get to gather together as a huge crowd, with something for every age.
Last fall we took our 4-year-old granddaughter, Bella, to the Palace for a children’s production of Frozen. She loved it! She came dressed as Elsa, took her seat in the audience, and watched children not much older than her belt out songs from a movie she’d seen a dozen times. But this was not on a screen but in real life.
Last year Lockport was also mesmerized when one of our own, Joshua Vacanti, became a sensation on the television show The Voice. It was a beautiful love affair between a small town and a young man singing his way to national fame alongside the likes of John Legend and Ariana Grande. People posted his performances on social media and rounded up votes to keep him jumping to the next round. B&D Bagels gave him his very own Joshua sandwich and Half-Baked Cookies named a cookie after him.
Our community’s love for the young singer did not go unrequited. At every opportunity Joshua spoke about his hometown, his high school, and the teachers who had helped him become who he is. When the producers of The Voice asked him if he should be identified as being from Buffalo, he clearly corrected them, “I am from Lockport.”
And once again the Palace jumped in and gave Lockport a chance to liberate itself from the screen and see its new hometown hero live on stage. My eldest daughter, Mariana, and I went to see him there in January. Again, a packed house. Joshua sang out with that same voice that made him a sensation on national television, then sat for a terrific interview with the artistic maestro of the Palace, Christopher Parada.
During the question and answer session with the audience we were treated to a great moment with one of Joshua’s proud uncles. He shared that for weeks he had been telling everyone he met that Joshua was his nephew and that Joshua once told him that he was the coolest human being on Earth. Then with dry humor, Uncle added, “So then I see you on Ellen and you tell her that John Legend is the coolest human being on Earth. So which is it, me or John Legend?” The audience roared, Joshua gracefully came up with an answer, and we were treated to a local moment just for us.
When you go to an event at the Palace you are reminded that it takes a whole platoon of people to make it all work, from the ticket sellers to the nice woman named Terri who positioned herself next to a step in the aisle Saturday night and warned everyone coming up or down to watch out for it. At the end of the evening the popcorn sellers pleaded with us all to take home the leftover bags as a free gift. “You know how good it tastes in the morning!” one shouted.
This is the real gift of the Palace, even more than its renovated splendor. It is a place where we gather as a community to see the performing arts live, on stage and real, instead of alone at home in front of a screen. It is a place where the staff and volunteers seem to run on cheerfulness. I think the only person potentially disappointed Saturday night was the guy who kept yelling out to the band, “Rocky Racoon!” but never had his song request played. I like to think that he got some free popcorn on the way out and got over it quickly.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. See his writings at www.jimshultzthewriter.com and email him at: jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
