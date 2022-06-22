SHULTZ: I will not be bullied by Henry F. Wojtaszek

Earlier this month I published a front-page series in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette, examining corruption allegations against Batavia Downs Gaming. That is the public agency that owns and operates the Batavia race track and casino and the Off-Track Betting parlors in western New York. I published a similar exposé earlier in the national magazine New York Review.
I wrote about how part-time board members give themselves expensive health plans at taxpayer expense, in violation of state law. I wrote about how board members and agency executives treat themselves to expensive Buffalo Bills tickets and other luxury perks, again at taxpayer expense.
After writing about this I received a letter from an expensive law firm representing Batavia Downs and its CEO, Henry F. Wojtaszek. They threatened me with legal action if I did not retract my reporting. Mr. Wojtaszek’s lawyer wrote:
“Your articles include several inaccurate and misleading statements, including outright falsehoods about WROTB’s leaders, accusing them of ‘graft’ and ‘corruption.’ You are accusing them of crimes. This is defamation.”
Let me make this clear to Mr. Wojtaszek and the others involved: I will not be bullied into silence.
Let’s start with the charge that Mr. Wojtaszek’s lawyer threatened against me, “defamation.” Mr. Wojtaszek is himself a lawyer, and I presume a smart one. So he certainly understands the three things he would have to prove in order to support a defamation charge under New York law.
First, what I wrote would have to be a lie. Second, I would have to have known it was a lie. Third, I would have to have published that lie with malicious intent to damage Mr. Wojtaszek’s reputation.
What I wrote, however, is both the truth and rigorously documented. Before publication my articles were reviewed by multiple editors, by fact-checkers, and by lawyers. And the intent of my writing on this issue has been to inform taxpayers about the mismanagement of a public agency that we own.
In other words, Mr. Wojtaszek has nothing even close to a credible case of defamation here. So why make the threat?
The answer is intimidation.
After I made Mr. Wojtaszek’s threat public, the Buffalo-based Investigative Post wrote about it this way: “This is lawyer talk for: stop or my client may sue you. My client, by the way, who is not shy about spending money on lawyers.”
Batavia Downs Gaming hires a lot of lawyers, and it uses our tax dollars to pay for them. According to the Investigative Post, the agency spent $333,684, just in the past year, for various legal services, “much of it dealing with investigators probing claims of malfeasance or efforts by state legislators to pass laws to reform the agency.”
Every dollar that Batavia Downs spends on high-priced lawyers is a dollar less that it distributes to our local governments to help pay for local services, which is what the agency is supposed to do with its earnings. Batavia Downs pays out more to lawyers in a year than it does to the taxpayers of Niagara County, and now Mr. Wojtaszek has hired lawyers to come after me.
By any measure, Mr. Wojtaszek is a very powerful man. He was a close partner in the notorious Republican political machine of former state senator George Maziarz. He has a web of close political loyalties that stretches across western New York. His wife, Caroline Wojtaszek, is the former Niagara County district attorney and now a county judge. And as CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming he has figured out a way to hire all the lawyers he wants and make taxpayers pick up the bill.
All I have are facts and words.
Yet Mr. Wojtaszek is apparently so afraid of those facts and words that he is threatening me and my family with financial wreckage for the sin of telling the truth, and using the public’s money to do it. Think about that.
I did make one change in my reporting at Mr. Wojtaszek’s request.
On top of his $200,000 annual salary, state pension, health coverage, and 47 paid days off per year, Mr. Wojtaszek added one more benefit for himself. For nearly two years he used an expensive agency vehicle (paid for by taxpayers) for his personal and political travel. His lawyers demanded that I point out that, after auditors caught what he was doing, Mr. Wojtaszek paid the agency $3,484.09 in restitution. I’m not sure that detail really makes him looks more saintly, but I was happy to oblige.
I replied to Mr. Wojtaszek’s threat letter, refuting its claims point by point. Then I wrote: “I will not be making any of the retractions you have asked for because what I have written and published is factually correct and well-documented.” Afterwards I shared his lawyer’s letter and mine with every journalist and investigative agency looking into the dealings of the agency Mr. Wojtaszek runs.
Most of us learned when we were young that the way to deal with bullies is to stand up to them. Mr. Wojtaszek’s legal threat is just another form of bullying — one paid for with our money. If he or any of the others at Batavia Downs Gaming think that I am going to be bullied into silence, they have definitely bet wrong.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
