Be mindful of what we take for granted. One of those things is the good fortune of having an actual, local daily newspaper. Across the U.S. more than 1,000 communities have lost their daily paper. For local news, people are left to the rumor mills of Facebook, if that. We still have a paper that pays attention to what is happening here, that examines what our local governments are up to, that puts a spotlight on what our people are up to, what our businesses and young people are up to.
Having a local newspaper is a huge gift to a community and one of the reasons we have it is because of young reporters like Connor Hoffman, who has been covering Lockport since 2017. But this week is Connor’s last at the paper as he heads off to start law school at Michigan State University.
Because of my work, I’ve known a lot of reporters over the years, people who cover things like wars and global politics. But the best ones started out, as Connor did, assigned tasks like sitting through boring school board meetings, or covering the opening of a new local eatery. I first met Connor in 2018 when he was covering the Board of Education’s approval of a $2.7 million facial recognition surveillance plan for the district.
Other young journalists might have reported on the issue once or twice and moved on. Connor has spent two years relentlessly digging out the facts of a complicated story. His reporting has been covered by the New York Times and other national publications. Earlier this year, MTV News came to Lockport and produced a national feature on his work. That’s not bad for a 25-year-old native of Williamsville who graduated with a degree in journalism and political science from SUNY Fredonia just three years ago.
Last week I turned the tables and asked Connor some questions of my own:
Q: How did you choose journalism as a profession?
A: “When I was 13 years old, I became fascinated with the world of politics. Unfortunately, politics isn’t really taught in schools until high school really, so the way I learned about politics was through a tremendous amount of reading. After learning so much about politics, I found a passion of using political and governmental knowledge to help people, and I felt journalism was the best way to accomplish that.”
Q: How did you end up at the Union-Sun & Journal?
A: “When I graduated in May 2017 from Fredonia, I applied to jobs throughout the country. Ironically the two offers I got were from the Olean Times Herald as a paginator (someone who designs the newspaper) and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal as a general assignment reporter. The US&J offer was an easy choice, as it was what I wanted to do more, it was closer to home and it paid more.”
Q: What are the stories that have been most important to you that you have covered here?
A: “I would have to say the most important series of stories would be the facial recognition reporting I’ve done. This reporting has shown the perils of officials shutting out the community and not doing the proper research on the subject before purchasing it. Some other important stories include the resignation of former Mayor Anne McCaffrey and the subsequent mayoral elections that both resulted in Michelle Roman winning, the Chapter 11 bankruptcy declaration by Eastern Niagara Hospital, and the search for a new police chief that resulted in Steven Abbott being selected.
On a different note, my favorite personal story I got the chance to report was the story of Nicole Calamita, the girlfriend of Troy Hodge, a city resident who died after an encounter with police. However the case turns out does not matter as Nicole’s story is just incredibly sad, and the detail of how she was supposed to go engagement ring shopping the weekend after he died but was attending his funeral instead is still something that strikes me.”
Q: Why have you decided to go to law school?
A: “I chose to pursue journalism because I wanted to use my skills to provide a voice for people and hold officials accountable. Through the Lockport facial recognition reporting I did, I found it was the law and knowing how to properly utilize it that revealed the most amount of information or forced people to answer my questions. As such, I feel having a full education on how to utilize the law is how I will be the most effective at holding people accountable and providing a voice for people.”
Q: OK, I have to ask, what about those ongoing rumors that you are dating President Trump’s daughter Tiffany, and those paparazzi photos of the two of you at Reid’s?
A: “I’ve signed an NDA [non-disclosure agreement] regarding this matter.”
One of my favorite stories about Connor is that when he was in middle school a science teacher once became so annoyed by his relentless questions that he told Connor he would be limited to just three questions a day. “I never really understood science so I asked tons of questions each class,” Connor recalled. Fortunately for Lockport, Connor never let himself be limited to three questions, ever, in his reporting here. And I suspect his law professors should expect the same treatment as that middle school science teacher, and as numerous local officials here: all the questions he thinks he needs to get to the bottom of things.
Thank you, Connor. You will be missed.
Jim Shultz is a father and grandfather in Lockport and executive director of the Democracy Center. His photography and writings, including his new memoir, My Other Country, Nineteen Years in Bolivia, can be found at www.jimshultzthewriter.com. He can be reached at JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
