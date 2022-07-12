It was five years ago this week that my family and I moved from rural Bolivia to Lockport — sort of by accident.
Moving from a place where it is like spring almost all year-round, to a place with real winter, on the eve of your 60th birthday, that is not exactly your standard life path. Forty years in California, then 20 more in the Andes, then Lockport. Yeah, I did not see that coming.
For this very strange move to come about, a precise and unusual chain of events had to take place over a very long span of time. Thirty years earlier I had to meet and marry a wonderful young woman from Buffalo named Lynn Nesselbush. Afterward, we had to travel together as newlyweds to Bolivia to volunteer for a year in an orphanage, then return home to San Francisco with a brand new five-year-old adopted daughter named Elizabeth.
Many years after that, after finishing college, Elizabeth had to bizarrely decide to retrace her mother’s footsteps back to Western New York for a job at GM. She had to walk into the Lockport Applebee’s one night after work and meet a fine local lad named Michael Mulligan. Then the two of them had to get married and call us on New Year’s Day 2017 with the news that we were going to become grandparents that following summer.
It was the grandparents thing that clinched it.
That July five years ago, Lynn and I, along with our youngest daughter Mariana and our dog Lola, made the long trip from Tiquipaya to Lockport. Our plan was to come up for six months, to be here for the birth of our little granddaughter Isabella and her first months in the world. Then at the first serious sign of winter, we would flee back to our home in rural Bolivia where it would be summer.
That was the plan. Instead, we stayed.
Our family has a habit, as it turns out, of moving somewhere really far away and fooling ourselves into thinking that it is only for a short time. We did the same thing when we moved from San Francisco back to Bolivia in 1998. We were going to be there for just a year or two while I wrote a new book.
We were so confident of this brevity that we put our worldly possessions into a rented storage crate at the cost of $35 per month. We didn’t see its full contents again for nearly 20 years, until the summer we moved to Lockport. By then it was really more a family time capsule of lives we had long left behind. The contents included three Rolodexes with irrelevant phone numbers, a broken VCR, Elizabeth’s Barbies collection, and our son Miguel’s giant yellow Tonka truck.
For two decades the central organizing principle of our lives had been: We live in Bolivia. In the summer of 2017 we swapped it for a different organizing principle: Being close to family, and in particular that part of our family that was starting a new generation of us.
I love living in Lockport. I appreciate its quiet and simplicity (which is about all I could have handled after living so long in rural Bolivia). I am grateful to be surrounded by farmland all the way out to Lake Ontario. It is terrific that I can get most places by bicycle and that nature is rarely far away. I am especially grateful for afternoon coffee at Steamworks, Saturday mornings at the Community Market, and The Lockport Nature Trail at dawn.
And of course what I love most is that our granddaughters (we have two now) live so close across the street that we yell to each other from our front porches.
I deeply appreciate the people here as well, despite our occasional differences. You are sturdy and honest. You know how to build things with your hands and you have a connection to your community that runs deep. You also follow your beloved Bills with a devotion unlike any sports fans I had ever known.
Just as our eldest granddaughter Isabella is the reason we came here, she is also the reason I write this column for the paper. On the August day that she came into the world at the Lockport Hospital I stopped off afterwards on my bicycle to buy a copy of the newspaper from the day she was born, as a keepsake for her. Inside it contained a truly foolish opinion column by a local academic calling on Congress to shut down the federal government until billions of tax dollars were approved to build Donald Trump’s wall with Mexico. I spent my first evening of grandfatherhood writing a response column and sending it to the paper for publication.
Just like our move here, my column became a permanent thing too.
Our youngest granddaughter, Elena, is 2-years-old now. I bought the paper the day she was born also. That one came with a front-page photo of her ‘Gapa’ holding up a copy of ‘Where’s Waldo” as I explained to a community meeting how the school district’s silly facial recognition system was supposed to work. She will enjoy that someday.
Thank you Lockport for giving us a home, for making us feel welcome, and for being who you are.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.