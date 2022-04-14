SHULTZ: Financial malpractice in Lockport schools

Last year, with the support of more than 90 local parents and taxpayers, I filed a legal petition with the New York State Comptroller calling for a formal audit of Lockport City School District’s $2.7 million facial recognition surveillance system. The Comptroller agreed that such an audit was necessary and began digging into district records.
The final report is still pending, but last week we got a glimpse into what state auditors have found. Some of their key findings are reflected in a “Corrective Action Plan” that the Lockport Board of Education had to approve in public last Wednesday. That plan offers new evidence of serious financial mismanagement in the district.
One of the pledges that the district was required to make to state auditors was that in the future it would “perform and document a cost-benefit analysis” before entering into any contract of this sort. There is a reason for that. That kind of serious analysis is precisely what school district officials refused to do four years ago before plunging forward and spending a fortune on their facial recognition system.
On an issue as important as our children’s safety, district officials never conducted any serious assessment of the safety risks in our schools or any serious analysis of the options for addressing them. Instead they simply relied on the guidance of a salesman for the company involved, one who falsely represented himself as an independent security consultant.
Another pledge that the district had to make to the Comptroller last week was that, going forward, it will “procure professional services in a competitive manner.” Why was that an issue for state auditors? It’s because in the district’s purchase of the system, district officials never bothered to get any kind of competitive bids from different companies. They just signed the deal with the suspicious Canadian company involved, SNTech.
School district officials certainly made an effort to make it look like they had sought competitive bids. They issued a public “request for information” from potential vendors in June 2016. But that was six months after the school board had already signed a preliminary agreement to buy the SNTech system. State auditors were evidently not fooled. The sad fact is that most people put more effort into comparing $200 televisions than the school district did before spending nearly $3 million of taxpayer funds that were supposed to benefit our students.
By now the basic facts of this mess are well known by most people. In 2014 New York voters approved a $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act, offering funds to every school district in the state to invest in our children’s technology education. Other nearby districts invested in new computers and iPads, all of which proved especially smart when COVID-19 shifted students to remote learning. The Lockport district squandered our money on an untested surveillance experiment that made no one any safer and which it is now prohibited by law from even using. It would have done our students just as much good to have taken all that cash and burned it in a bonfire.
The real question in all this is why hasn’t anyone ever been held accountable for such a colossal mistake?
Superintendent Michelle Bradley, district business manager Deborah Coder, and district technology director Rob LiPuma — the team that brought the facial recognition project to the district — are three of the highest paid public servants in Western New York. Together we pay them more than $500,000 per year, substantially more than the U.S. President earns. Was it really a mystery to them that a school district should undertake a serious analysis of school safety before spending $2.7 million on a system that no other school district in the nation had ever used? Did they really not understand that you don’t spend that kind of money on anything without comparing offers from different companies first?
Did they really not know these things or did they just decide to ignore basic common sense for some other reason?
No local agency affects the lives of our families more than the Lockport school district. We entrust it with the education of our children for 13 straight years. And with an annual budget of $113 million, it is also one of the largest public agencies in our community. Our students are terrific. Our teachers and school staff are hard working, competent and dedicated. It is the district’s leadership, both its senior managers and the board of education that supervises them, who are failing us.
In May we will have an election for the board of education, an annual vote in which virtually no one participates. If we want accountability that has to change. We need to start paying attention. Or more boondoggles just like the facial recognition cameras are sure to come.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.