SHULTZ: Donald Trump’s election fraud circus

On Sunday night the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers by a solid 26-15, to the cheers of many here in Western New York. But how would we react if the Steelers petitioned the NFL to declare Pittsburgh the winner, on the basis that Bills quarterback Josh Allen is actually a space alien? It would be about as believable as the voter fraud evidence that Donald Trump has presented in his relentless effort to overturn an election that he lost by 7 million votes.
Mr. Trump’s efforts to overrule the will of the American voters started out as a circus and then just descended lower from there. He and his supporters have filed more than 50 unsuccessful lawsuits to try to keep him in the White House. The first was famously launched in front of a landscaping store in Philadelphia, next to an adult book outlet. That was about as much dignity as it deserved.
Mr. Trump began his campaign for the presidency long ago by peddling a lie that the nation’s first Black president was born in Kenya. He is ending four years in the White House by peddling lies that he was done in by a computer system designed by a deceased South American strong man, and that foreign boats dumped Biden ballots on the state of Maine.
The case that his stalwarts filed with the U.S. Supreme Court last week claimed that the election had to be fraudulent because no Republican candidate for president had ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. This would be like the Steelers claiming fraud because they had never before lost two games in the same week. It happens, just like Trump’s "never-before" claim also happened to Richard Nixon when he lost to John F. Kennedy. Such is the seriousness of their research.
Not even Trump’s three appointees to the Supreme Court were willing to give his crackpot claims a hearing. His own Attorney General publicly declared there was no evidence of serious fraud in any state. Anyone with a serious mind (even FOX News) understood from the beginning that the Trump/Giuliani election fraud road show was a circus act carried out by foolish people. But with democracy at stake, Trump’s relentless lies and the willingness of so many to believe them are serious business.
Trump’s motivation in all this is not hard to understand. Like most things Donald Trump, it’s about making money at whatever cost. Last April I found myself mysteriously added to the Trump campaign’s fundraising email list. In the six week since he lost the vote, I have received nearly 500 pitches for money, often at the rate of one every hour. Often in all capital letters, he calls on supporters “to do their patriotic duty” and “silence the fake news media” by sending him cash.
If you read the fine print at the bottom you also realize that those funds can be used for almost anything, from personal expenses to the legal fees he will soon face as an ex-president dealing with the illegalities that swarm around his personal finances. But by continuing his declarations of fraud, Mr. Trump has discovered a money spigot that sucks cash from his most loyal supporters right into his own pocket. He has no intention of turning it off. In the marketing schemes of Trump World you can get “a free” Trump Christmas tree ornament — if you make a minimum donation of $45. A con is a con.
No one is really shocked any more by anything Mr. Trump does, including spend all his time on this instead of a pandemic that now has a death toll 100 times that of 9/11. He is who he is and there are reasons he is the only president in the nation’s history to ever lose the popular vote twice. The harder question is why so many in his party have supported his fake fraud circus, or remained silent.
The attorney generals of 18 states and 126 members of the House of Representatives formally backed his rejected Supreme Court case to overturn the election. Some have simply decided to believe that whatever Trump says is fact, just because he says it. Most just fear that Trump’s wrath could wreck their political careers. But their willingness to toss away democracy is the same, and it is as unpatriotic as it gets. Among the few Republicans to speak out against the case was our local Congressman, Chris Jacobs, and I give him credit for that.
In reply to my columns this past year about Trump, I have gotten a good deal of angry email from his supporters. In our exchanges many admit that they don’t think much of his character. They support him because he delivers the goods they want — like judges eager to roll back abortion rights or more money in their retirement funds. I appreciate their honesty. But do they believe in Trump more than they believe in democracy? Are they only willing to respect elections if they win them?
Even in 2020, facts are facts. Josh Allen is not a space alien, just a very good quarterback on a very good team. Joe Biden was elected president, not through vote fraud but because he beat Donald Trump fair and square and by a wide margin. It is one thing to be angry because you lose. It is another to try to take down our democracy with you because you don’t like the result.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.