SHULTZ: Democracy is not a spectator sport

When the Cincinnati Bengals (it should've been the Bills) take the field on Sunday for the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams, it will be the big time of “spectator sport.” In truth, the game could actually be played with fewer than 200 people in attendance — the players, the coaches and the referees. But 70,000 others will be on hand in the stadium and about 100 million more will watch on television.
Rarely does such a giant mass of people watch such a small group of others do something.
That is just fine in professional sports. It is not fine when it comes to our nation’s democracy. We spend a lot of time these days debating who has the right to be a citizen, but we rarely talk about what it means to be one. A democracy where people just watch from the sidelines can’t stay a healthy democracy for long.
Here are a few local examples of public apathy in action. In last November’s elections for the Niagara County Legislature, two out of three registered voters didn’t cast a ballot. Lockport City School District, another example, is home to roughly 40,000 people, but in last year’s school board election fewer than 600 people voted. So few people speak up at local government meetings that when someone does it often makes front page news.
Maybe people are just too busy to pay attention. Or maybe they don’t think it affects them. Perhaps most people don’t really know how to participate in local affairs. But the negative effect this has on local democracy is the same.
Certainly we suffer no shortage of people who like to complain about things. Local social media groups are filled with complaints about street plowing, taxes and other civic matters, right along with complaints about the grilled cheese at Tim Horton's. But complaining on Facebook is not civic action. It changes nothing.
My work for the past 30 years has been to support citizens around the world who step forward in their communities and countries and want to make an actual difference. Many of these people do so at great personal risk. But almost everywhere, effective civic engagement still needs three basic things as a start.
First, it is important to take the time to know the facts. Consider the example of the recent threats that have shut down local schools — a very important local concern. Many people have called for schools to install armed guards and metal detectors. Keeping students safe is vital, but how do we know what action to take before we have a clear understanding of the problem and what works?
Five years after the Lockport district spent $2.7 million on its facial recognition system based on the guidance of a salesman, we still haven’t seen an actual independent analysis of the threats we should be concerned with and the options for addressing them. Democracy requires facts.
Second, we need people to vote and we need more people to run for local office. In another example offered by Lockport schools, in last year’s board of education election three candidates ran for three seats. To be clear, each of them deserves a big thank you for stepping up when no one else did. But elections without choices do not reflect real democracy.
It is easy to see why a lot of people don’t participate in local elections. Most local campaigns are run on a pretty uninspiring formula. Candidates put up lawn signs to get their name out there. They send out expensive mailers that most people just toss in the trash. They knock on doors where people are too busy to just drop things and have a meaningful conversation about local issues. There really are better and more creative ways to wage a campaign.
Finally, we need people to step forward and be advocates, informed ones, on local issues. We have a great example in what members of our Black community and others accomplished regarding the Lockport school district’s “My Brother’s Keeper” program, which the district tried to design without any community input at all. People did their homework and worked with members of the school board, like Renee Cheatham, to get a citizen commission established. That commission helped put together a much better program based on listening to people.
That is what democracy and citizenship looks like when it is not a spectator sport. It is informed, it is engaged, and it is not just complaining into the winds. It is about looking at a problem and working together to fix it, with common sense. That is what we need much more of, locally and across the country.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. See his writings at www.jimshultzthewriter.com and email him at: jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
