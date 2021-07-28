SHULTZ: Climate change poured down on Niagara

On Tuesday afternoon last week, my neighbors on Independence Drive were kayaking along our flooded street. On Transit, one of the parking lots could have been renamed Lake Five Guys as the flooding rose up to the height of people’s knees. Basements filled with water and backed-up sewage. We had a July storm of hail the size of marbles. As people gathered to survey the immediate aftermath together, the words that seemed to come from mouths everywhere were: “This is crazy.”
Unfortunately, it was not crazy. It was one more sign that climate change is upon us, that it is unforgiving, and it is getting worse.
If you haven’t paid attention to the string of violent weather events around the planet this summer, here are a few highlights. In Oregon, a place usually synonymous with cool and rainy summers, a deadly heatwave hit, raising the temperature to 115 degrees for days and killing nearly 200 people. In Germany, idyllic small towns that looked a lot like Lockport were swept under a carpet of mud and water when storms sent a river flooding over its banks. In one of China’s megacities, a metropolitan subway was overrun by a storm torrent that left terrified passengers standing waist deep in water. In Siberia, temperatures hit 100 degrees, the most severe heat ever recorded in the Arctic Circle.
These are only a few of the scenes from this summer’s worldwide climate change reckoning — things we expect to see in a science fiction movie, not reality. Of course, any time you point out the connection between events like these and climate change, there is always someone who groans, “Why do you have to bring politics into it?”
Global climate change is not about politics. It’s about hard science.
For more than a century and a half, humanity has been burning fossil fuels and sending massive amounts of heat-trapping carbon gas into the atmosphere. As a result, Earth has warmed by 2 degrees (and increasing rapidly each year). That warmer atmosphere, in turn, traps more water in the air. That provokes killer droughts and heat waves in some places, and feeds killer storms in others.
But what climate change does most is take extreme and dangerous weather and make it even more dangerous and extreme. It’s like taking a guy with a really bad temper and getting him drunk, or turning a summer storm into a summer flood.
None of this is my opinion. It is the well-established science from NASA and other climate researchers across the world. Add Lockport’s floods to 2021’s list of climate change previews of coming attractions.
You may have noticed that last week, when people’s basements started to flood, no one sat around debating whether it was real or just a hoax created by Home Depot to sell water pumps. What we did was take action. People got the equipment they needed and got moving. Neighbors checked on each other and rushed to lend a hand. Local governments sent out emergency crews and got to work.
We did this because we know that in a crisis there is no time for nonsense. We need to address the crisis facing the planet with the same hard-headed practicality. And whether it is in our homes or nationwide, dealing with the impacts of climate change is still about the same two things: prevention and preparation.
In our homes and community this means having a spare pump at the ready and looking at the state of our local storm and sewage drains, among other things. But climate change is much bigger than Lockport and we need to take action in bigger ways as well.
Here the science of what must be done is clear. As quickly as possible we need to reduce and eliminate our use of climate-changing fossil fuels and invest in renewable energy and the modern infrastructure that requires. This does not mean, by the way, handing the county over to out-of-state solar companies. It does mean taking the threat seriously and taking smart, serious action.
About an hour after Lockport’s epic storm of hail and pouring rain, our 3-year-old granddaughter asked my wife about monsters. She wanted to know where they hide. My wife gently explained to her, as grandmothers do, that monsters are not real and she should not worry about them.
Who wants to tell the world’s toddlers that this monster, an ever more dangerous planet, is real? Who wants to tell them that despite years and years of warnings by scientists, we just let the monster get stronger and more ferocious? Who wants to tell them that even though we knew what to do and could have done it, we decided not to, because we thought the scientists were making stuff up or we just had other priorities? Who wants to tell about the wickedly dangerous and damaged planet that they will inherit from us when we are gone?
Loving our children is about many things at once. And certainly it means doing all we can to prevent the very worst that is heading their way. Last week we got a glimpse of that, together, right here.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.