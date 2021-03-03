SHULTZ: Another wake up call on climate change

My oldest sister is 78 years old and lives in Texas. Her husband is 83. Last month for more than three days they lived without power, heat or running water. Outside it got as cold as 19 degrees. Millions of other Texans suffered along with them.
My older brother and his adult children all live in Southern California. Last summer, like all summers now, they had their cars packed up, ready on a moment’s notice to evacuate their homes. The rampant wildfires burned so close that they could feel the heat of the tall flames from their doorways.
Every year global climate change offers us new and chilling previews of what is to come.
Our year of COVID-19 has given us a hard lesson in what mass disruption of our daily lives really means. It threatens our ability to earn a living. It raises havoc with our children. It tampers with our mental health and leaves us feeling strangely vulnerable to larger forces. The disruptions that unchecked climate change will bring will be far worse, and there is no two-shot vaccine for an altered planet.
February in Texas showed us what happens when the systems we depend on stop working. Most people there get their power from gas-fired power plants. The sudden cold froze the plants and shut them down. It also burst a lot of plumbing pipes, including my sister’s. Texans don’t bury their water pipes below the frost line, as we do here in western New York. It never got cold enough for long enough to be a serious problem. It’s a problem now.
If events like the Texas freeze and the California fires were just once-in-a-century flukes that would be one thing. But they aren’t. They are the signs that the impacts of global climate change have shifted hard into first gear.
One thing that a hotter planet does is warm the northern Arctic and push its cold air southward. We’ve had our own share of the polar vortex here in recent winters. Last month southward meant Texas and Arkansas. These are the new realities that climate change brings: freezing weather in Texas, massive wildfires in California, vicious hurricanes along the Gulf Coast.
Western New York will not be spared. Our summers will be hotter and dryer. Our traditional crops like apples will be harder to grow. Ticks bearing Lyme disease will have longer to linger each year and will infect more of us. And this will be just the beginning.
Here’s the thing about an alarm. You can only hit the snooze button so many times. We know from our own personal experiences with crisis — a lost job, a sick parent, a flooded basement — that in these moments we need to set nonsense aside and take smart action. The climate change crisis is no different.
Thanks to science we are fortunate to know why Earth is warming and we know what must be done. One thing is to move quickly to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy like solar power, which does not dump billions of tons of heat-trapping carbon into the atmosphere every year. Another is to prepare our communities for weather that will become more and more extreme.
This is the place where a lot of people tune out. “I’m one person on a planet of more than 7 billion people, nothing I do will make a difference. Why bother?”
The real question here though is this one: Do we love our children and grandchildren as much as we say we do? Because if we do love them that much, why would we sentence them to live their lives on a dangerous and damaged planet? Why wouldn’t we do everything in our power to prevent the worst? And there is plenty we can do — in our homes, in our community, and in our country.
It reminds me a lot about why most of us vote. When election time comes around, we stand in line (or mail our ballots in) not because any of us really think that our single vote will determine the winner. We vote because we consider it our shared responsibility. Everyone adds their small grain of sand to the pile. Dealing with climate change is also a shared responsibility, one with stakes that are as large as a planet and as small as the toddlers we love.
The time to act is not in one year or 10, it is now. In Texas we have been given one more look into the climate future and it is not the world we want our children and grandchildren to live in when we are gone.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
