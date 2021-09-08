SHULTZ: An old photograph and a lesson for today

I have an old black and white photograph that sits by my desk. It was taken 80 years ago yesterday, on Sept. 7, 1941. It is my mother’s and father’s wedding day. She is 18 and he is 21. On one side of them stands my mother’s mother, a widow who raised two children alone in the Great Depression. On the other side stand my father’s parents, two short and stout Jewish immigrants from the Ukraine, for whom smiling seems to have been an unnatural act.
On that glorious California day at the end of summer, none of them knew how the winds of war would upend each of their lives. But they would.
For my young parents those winds arrived soon after, on another Sunday morning the next December when they took the street car to the seaside to celebrate three months of marriage. As my mother told it, the first thing they noticed was the people who began yelling from all directions. Crowds gathered around the cars parked at the curb, their doors swung wide open, their radios turned to full volume.
This was how my parents and so many that day first heard the news that the U.S. Naval fleet at Pearl Harbor had been bombed by the Japanese. The war that seemed so far away had now burst into their lives. The plans that my parents and their young friends had for the future evaporated in an instant, replaced by the steady march of young men into uniform and to war. My father enlisted in the U.S. Navy. My father’s best man in that wedding enlisted in the U.S. Army. He did not come home. He was killed in 1944 at the Battle of the Bulge. My mother and father later gave his name to my older brother, their first-born son.
I have known this part of the story since I was a boy. But the second part of the story told by that old photo I only unearthed more recently. As my father’s parents posed awkwardly that September afternoon, the two of them had no idea that, just two days before, their small village back home had just been slaughtered, en masse, by the German army.
Adolf Hitler had launched a massive invading force toward Moscow. The way there went through the Ukraine, and Nazi Germany's forces had orders about what to do with the Jewish communities they entered along the way. Two days before my parents' wedding, the army arrived in the small Ukrainian village of Pavoloch. This was where my grandparents had lived all their lives until they migrated to the United States as a young married couple.
The troops rounded up the village’s entire Jewish population, about 1,500 men, women and children. They marched them past the synagogue to the Jewish cemetery at the village’s far edge. There, the Jews of Pavoloch were forced to spend their last minutes of life digging a wide trench. Then the heavily armed soldiers ordered them to kneel side-by-side, methodically shot them all, and kicked their dead bodies into the freshly-dug ground. They threw just enough dirt on top so that the corpses were not immediately visible.
As my grandparents stood for their son’s wedding photo that day, they had not the slightest notion that every relative and every friend they had known now lay half-buried in a shallow trench. I don’t know when or how they found out, but I’m sure that they eventually did.
A photo of a newlywed couple standing beside their proud parents, a moment of joy that many of us have also experienced in our own lives. A bubble of peace and happiness already being burst by forces far beyond any of their control.
The photo is a poignant reminder that none of us live in a bubble and all our lives are subject to the winds of our time. For my parents and their generation, those were the winds of war and the sacrifices they were called on to make were deep. In some cases they were the ultimate sacrifice we can make.
We also live in a time of harsh winds that we do not control. The Covid pandemic has now killed more than twice as many Americans in less than two years as World War II killed in four. The summer of 2021, with its devastating wildfires in California and its deadly storms from Louisiana to New York, has given us a preview of what climate change has in store for us, and for our children, for many decades to come.
My parents’ generation has been lauded by some as "the greatest generation" because of the grit they showed and the sacrifices they made in the midst of the harsh winds of history that surrounded them. The sacrifices that we are being asked to make in our time are embarrassingly small by comparison. Wear a mask and get a vaccination. Drive less and use open windows instead of air conditioning. Support a smart and swift switch to clean energy that doesn’t provoke a more overheated planet.
But most importantly, my parents’ generation knew they were in the same boat together and they acted like it. They did not ask, “What is most convenient for me?” They understood, together, that in the midst of a crisis they also had responsibilities to their community, their country and the world.
In an old photograph from that time, there is a lesson for us in this one. Celebrate the joys that are close up and celebrate them well. But do not forget that we are still a part of the larger forces that are not as far away as we wish they were.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: JimShultz@democracyctr.org.
