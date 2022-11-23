My obsession with democracy began early, when we studied the U.S. Constitution in the eighth grade. The genius of its design was clear to me even then. In high school I became a political activist, driven by my young opposition to the U.S. war in Vietnam. Then I studied politics and public administration in college (at Berkeley) and again in graduate school (at Harvard). In between I served as staff to the California Legislature and as a consumer advocate with the organization that publishes Consumer Reports magazine.
For the last 30 years my work has been about helping regular citizens use the tools of democracy to help get their voices heard, through the organization I founded, the Democracy Center. We work with people all over the world, including in places where democracy is only a dream. So I do not mean it lightly when I say that the democracy in America has never been so much on a precipice as it is today.
Democracy is about much more than elections. It is about the ability of “the people” to work together to address and solve the problems before us. What is making that so much more difficult to do now? It is not one thing but many.
One threat to democracy is that we now live in a political system completely run by money. During the 2022 election candidates for federal and state offices around the county spent a mind-boggling $16 billion on their campaigns. That’s insane. If you were going to develop a job description in America today for any serious public office, qualification No. 1 would be: Must be willing to spend almost all your time raising campaign cash.
Look just here locally. Our newly elected congresswoman, Republican Claudia Tenney, raised and spent more than $3 million on a campaign everyone always knew she would win because of lopsided party registration in the district. Our state senator, Robert Ortt, raised more than half a million dollars for a race in which he didn’t even have an opponent. What political favors will they be returning in exchange for all that cash?
Big money in politics is an epidemic in both parties. It makes our leaders beholden to people and interest groups who give big contributions. From big oil companies fighting to keep their prices high and their taxes low, to big banks receiving taxpayer bailouts, using campaign contributions to influence government decisions is one of the most lucrative investments corporate powers can make. And that is not democracy.
Another threat undermining the people’s ability to govern is the eagerness with which politicians now toss out big lies without any hesitation. When I was a young legislative staffer and advocate in California my nightmare was that I would say something in public that was factually inaccurate. I still carry that same commitment to accuracy in my work and writing today. But now many politicians seem to have embraced lies and BS as a near religion.
In 2016 Donald Trump declared that 3 million illegal immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton (with not a shred of evidence to support the claim) and millions of people just believed it. Millions more believe his big lie that he actually won in 2020. Congresswoman Tenney tells her campaign supporters that President Biden is trying to take her television ad off the air (again, without a shred of evidence), as a con job to get them to give her money. A democracy cannot survive when its leaders lie so brazenly and we just accept it.
And then there is the part about us, the people. We live in a time with some deeply serious problems to solve — from a planet that is heating to an economy that is leaving a lot of people struggling. Instead of taking time to understand these issues we are drawn to the distractions of entertainment and celebrity gossip. When we do engage in public debate (on social media especially) we throw foolish memes and insults at one another instead of listening to different perspectives than ours and trying to form a more educated view. Democracy is not like a football game where we root for our team with hard loyalty. It requires actual thought.
The only people who can save democracy in America today are us, the nation’s citizens. We need to agree, regardless of our political party, that basic political integrity matters more. We need to find new ways for candidates to campaign that do not make them beholden to powerful monied interests. When we see corruption, at any level of government, we need to call it out and remove those who commit it. We need to pay attention to the issues, vote in our elections, and understand that citizenship does not end the moment the votes are counted.
Much has been written about how the 2022 vote helped save democracy in America by defeating some of the most outrageous liars on the ballot. That’s good. But the threat to democracy and the work of protecting it are far from over. Yes, I remain today as obsessed by democracy as I was in eighth grade. And a lot more people need to be as well.
