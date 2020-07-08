SHULTZ: America the land of unfinished promises

Last weekend, without parades but under a spectacular July 4th full moon, here in Lockport and beyond, we celebrated America’s birthday, her 244th. Some families blew off fireworks. Some barbecued hot dogs. Some sought to escape the heat in a sprinkler or backyard pool. Not so many I suspect, gave much thought to the day and its deeper meaning.
I was a boy when I learned that July 4th was the day that the U.S. Declaration of Independence was signed. Most of us can still recognize its most famous words when we hear them, Thomas Jefferson’s angry letter to England’s King telling him that his abusive marriage to the thirteen colonies was over:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
We were taught that we were a beautiful country, born with a declaration of equality and of basic rights that came from God, not government. That is as about as much of it as most people remember. Incomplete as it is, this limited story is a part of what both Democratic and Republicans alike point to when boasting that the U.S. is ‘the greatest nation in the world.’
Then there are the harder realities about our nation’s birth. I heard these once in their full harshness from the lips of a Methodist minister in a Sunday pulpit: “We must never forget that we are a nation founded on the genocide of one people and the enslavement of another.”
Both these things are devastating to hear, but both are undeniably true on the facts. That’s America right there, the land of lofty promises too often broken by grim reality.
At the time the Declaration of Independence was signed, more than half a million Black women, men, and children were slaves, families broken up and traded in the emotionless way we might buy and sell a car today. Some of those who owned slaves were the Founders themselves, Washington and Jefferson included. Native Americans fared no better, their land stolen and their people violently erased from the map. At the founding, that equality and those inalienable rights were reserved for white men who owned land.
This flipside of the American story was delivered on another Independence Day in 1852, just down the road from here over in Rochester. The escaped slave, Frederick Douglas, one of the most eloquent abolitionists in the country, delivered his famous speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” If you want to hear something powerful, search out the reading of it by the teenage children who are his current descendants. He praised the day as America’s Passover, a marking of its liberation – but not the liberation of he or his people: “The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. This Fourth [of] July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.”
Loving our country does not mean loving an illusion of it. It does not mean slapping a bumper sticker on your car proclaiming, “Love it or leave it.” It does not involve hugging the flag as a photo opportunity. Some of the greatest heroes of American democracy have always been those who challenged it, who called on the country to live up to its beautiful promise – the abolitionists who fought slavery, the women who won the vote, the brave campaigners for civil rights who sat down at segregated lunch counters and suffered beatings for it, and others.
And here we find ourselves on the nation’s birthday, again being called to deal with the inequalities that are unacceptable in our own time:
If you are Black in America in 2020 the chances that you will be killed by a police officer are two and a half times greater than if you are white. If you are a Black student in Lockport your chances of getting suspended are also about two and a half times greater than if you are white. If you are Black in America your chances of becoming one of the nation’s staggering 2.3 million prison inmates are six times higher than if you are white and your chance of going to college are about half.
Even the pandemic is a lethal recipe of inequality. If you are Latino or Black in America you are three times more likely to get infected with COVID-19 than if you are white, and twice as likely to die from it – the product of the jobs we have, the way we have to risk exposure just to keep our families fed, and the deep inequalities built into our health system.
The people demonstrating against racial inequality in the U.S. today are neither thugs nor terrorists, as some would so eagerly like to label them. While we can debate the tactics people use (just as people debated the tactics of slavery abolitionists and women suffragettes), the young people in these movements today walk in the footsteps of all the others who have called America to live up to its promises of equality and dignity.
Fireworks are cool, but love of country is about more than an evening of colored flames exploding into the air over our front yards. It is about the words written on parchment in 1776, and whether we intend to make those words reality in the time we live in or let them die out unfulfilled.
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be reached by email at: jimshultz@democracyctr.org.
