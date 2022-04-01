SHULTZ: Amazon’s plan to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel

I’m not quite sure what I think of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ new plan to give the super wealthy a chance to go over Niagara Falls in a high-tech barrel. The billionaire who pioneered sending the mega-rich into space, for as much as $28 million per seat, outlined his Niagara Falls plan at a news conference at the falls earlier this week. The new project, set to begin operations this summer, will let those who can afford it zoom over the falls in a newly designed “Niagara Falls Passenger Pod.”
Mr. Bezos explained at his event, “We understand that not everyone can afford to buy a seat on one of our rockets into space, but this will give the opportunity to hundreds of others to do something almost as adventurous, at a more affordable price.” Seats over the falls are expected to start at $25,000 per trip.
The reusable falls pod was designed by the same engineering team that developed Mr. Bezos’ reusable space capsule. It will have seating for up to six passengers, just as the rocket does, and is similar in its basic design, but with a few key differences. The Niagara Falls pod will be equipped with a newly-developed gyroscopic weight system in the base that is designed to keep it upright and floating even as it accelerates through the rapids toward the falls and then plummets at a speed of 60 mph over the 167-foot-high precipice and into the 170-feet-deep river below.
“Keeping water out of the pod is obviously essential,” Amazon engineer Jennifer Thomas explained. “But keeping the people inside from being tossed around like a salad is just as important.”
Another key difference in the Niagara Falls pod is that it will have a huge wrap-around window made from special high-strength plexiglass, giving its passengers a full 360-degree view as they fall. The glass is designed to only be transparent looking outward from the inside, not the outside looking in. “We don’t want spectators seeing inside the pod and snapping pictures of the passengers screaming. That wouldn’t be a good look for us,” said Amazon’s engineer.
Bezos also announced that he will continue including celebrities when he kicks off sending people over Niagara Falls this summer. The Star Trek star William Shatner became the oldest person to ever fly to space, aboard Bezos’ ship Blue Origin, last year. He confirmed that pop singer Ariana Grande and James Bond actor Daniel Craig are already scheduled for the pod’s official maiden voyage on July 4th (though test rides will be carried out beforehand with Amazon staff).
“For more than a hundred years daredevils have seen going over Niagara Falls in a barrel as one of the most iconic adventures the world has to offer,” Bezos said. “Unfortunately most of them have died violent deaths. We are aiming to avoid that.”
Amazon has named its new Niagara Falls pod “The Annie Taylor,” after the 63-year-old school teacher who was the first recorded survivor of a trip over the falls in a barrel. Taylor made her leap in 1901 in a custom-made 5-foot-tall pickle barrel. “We felt that this was a way of honoring her spirit of adventure,” said Bezos. “We like to think of our Annie Tylor pod as a pickle barrel for the 21st century, with much more comfortable seats, a wicked sound system, and wine served on board.”
Bezos’ new venture, Niagara Flight Enterprises, has also negotiated an arrangement with the U.S. National Park Service to clear the falls for its use every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. from July through September. When the high-tech jump is operating, the Maid of the Mist boat attraction will suspend service to keep the area below the falls clear. Visitors will still be allowed in the park as usual, however, and park director William Southwood predicts that launch days will bring record crowds. “Who doesn’t want to watch the rich and famous plummet over Niagara Falls in a high-tech barrel? I can’t wait!”
Amazon estimates the total trip to take 20 minutes. Passengers will board the pod in a newly constructed helicopter pad on Goat Island and from there will be airlifted and dropped into the Niagara River about a half-mile before the falls. After plunging over the edge, the pod will continue down the river and through the giant Niagara River Whirlpool just beyond. From there the pod and its passengers will be intercepted and re-hooked to the helicopter, then airlifted to a landing pad in the parking lot at Artpark in Lewiston.
“After their journey, passengers will be taken by limousine to the famous Patrick’s Rooftop restaurant for the meal of their choice and a bottle of champagne,” Bezos said.
I called up Tracy Miller, who runs the tourism board in Lewiston, and asked her what she thought of the plan. “We are thrilled. Making Lewiston the celebration point for a successful trip over Niagara Falls makes perfect sense and will be a huge boost in global attention. Personally, I think it’s insane, but for those who make the trip and are still alive, we will be waiting with a hot cup of Tim Hortons coffee and all the hospitality Lewiston has to offer.”
Happy April Fool’s Day everyone!
Jim Shultz is the founder and executive director of the Democracy Center and a father and grandfather in Lockport. He can be emailed at jimshultzthewriter@gmail.com.
