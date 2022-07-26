Rules without consistent enforcement are just suggestions, and at each regular meeting the Niagara Falls City Council habitually disregards one or more of its rules of etiquette for public participation set forth on the last page of every regular meeting agenda.
Where is the decorum?
The note states:
“If you would like to speak to the Council, please note the following rules:
You must sign the appropriate sign-in sheet at least ten (10) minutes before the meeting begins.
You may sign-in to speak regarding a specific agenda item and/or ‘for the good of the community.’
Each speaker is given up to five (5) minutes maximum, although you may use less than that if you make your point in less time.
If speaking about an agenda item, please refer to that agenda item at the very beginning of your five minutes.
You may not transfer the balance of your time to another speaker.
The Chairman may limit the number of speakers on a topic or agenda item or the overall speaking time if the same will unduly delay the commencement of the agenda.
Speakers are addressing the City Council as a body. If you would like to address an individual Council Member or anyone else, please do that separately, not during these meetings.
Please remain focused on the agenda item you signed up for, or for ‘the good of the community.’
The Council will not respond to questions or statements during the meeting. This is an opportunity to share your ideas, not to engage in conversation.
This portion of the meeting is not for personal grievances.
Please use the decorum expected speaking before a deliberative assembly in the United States of America.
The Chairman will enforce these rules.”
Residents air “personal grievances” although the rules prohibit it. Many public speakers mention an agenda item, but pivot to a disjointed monologue that has nothing to do with anything on the agenda and is barely suitable as a “for the good of the community” matter. The boos, cheers and applause elicited by citizens seated in the gallery may leave a casual observer wondering: Is this a city council meeting, political rally, or a talent show?
On more than one occasion, Chairperson John Spanbauer has cited Robert’s Rules of Order, the widely accepted guide for parliamentary procedure, as the council’s resource for running an effective council meeting. Meeting procedure and code of conduct are meaningless without a firm knowledge of procedure and consistent implementation. Discretionary enforcement of the rules is poor practice. The result is the perception of an ineffective and disorganized “deliberative assembly” and a disillusioned and disinterested public.
Is the gavel missing? Are the council members unfamiliar with their individual ability to “raise a point of order” for a rules violation?
Some of the rules are vague; the etiquette needs revising.
It is time for dignity and professionalism to return to city council meetings. May I propose “How to maintain decorum in council meetings” as an agenda item?
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Contact her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.