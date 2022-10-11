I do not claim a political party. I am an active unaffiliated voter and there are a lot of voters just like me. Unaffiliated voters cannot vote in primaries, but they can and do vote in general elections. In Niagara County, the number of “blank” is significant, but do their votes matter to local candidates?
These are the numbers of active Niagara County Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated voters, according to February 2022 data on the Niagara County Board of Elections website: registered Democrats, 50,334; registered Republicans, 46,612; and Blank (unaffiliated), 28,520.
The data also shows the numbers of active voters registered with the Conservative, Working Families and Other political parties. Although their votes are also important, they are not as revelatory when compared to the numbers of Democratic and Republican voters.
Niagara County is small and unaffiliated voters could help determine winners, especially in New York’s 26th Congressional District, the 145th Assembly District, and county coroner races.
The amount of campaign mailers, or what I call political tree detritus, that filled my mailbox decreased exponentially when I became an unaffiliated voter. I think campaign mailers are environmentally unfriendly and marginally informative, but I suppose they are a necessary evil that can motivate constituents to get out and vote. They have never influenced me. I prefer to meet and talk with candidates whenever possible, look at voting records, review agenda issues I think are important and cast my vote accordingly. If a candidate knocks on my door, the chances are pretty good that I will answer. Card stock with pretty colors, family pics and catchy slogans have a home in the recycle bin.
However, in 2018, a year after I claimed Niagara County as my home, and each year since, I have seen an uptick in campaign mailers in my mailbox mostly from county Republicans. Rarely have I received a mailer from a county Democrat. A Republican or Democrat canvassing for the attention of unaffiliated voters is practically unheard of.
Why?
There are more than 28,000 Niagarans that could make the winning difference for a Democrat or a Republican in local and state political races, yet the unaffiliated voter is overlooked during GOTV (Get Out the Vote) campaigns. You would think that political party leadership would create opportunities for their candidates to educate and inform people like me. Unaffiliated voters are invisible because they cannot choose a candidate in the primary yet hold a great deal of potential in the days and months between the primary and general election.
If Democratic and Republican party leadership and candidates want to win by greater margins, courting unaffiliated voters could make a difference.
Sharon Bailey resides in Niagara Falls. Contact her at sbailey.opinion@gmail.com.
