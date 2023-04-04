The Educational Opportunity Program (EOP) aims to help first-generation, economically disadvantaged and academically under-prepared students succeed in college. Thanks to Gov. Kathy Hochul and a $5.2 million increase in the FY 2023 state budget, the number of SUNY campuses with an EOP program grew from 50 to 54. Most New York private colleges identify EOP as the Arthur O. Eve Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP), named after the retired New York Assembly member who, in 1969, during his first year in office, launched the bill that catalyzed the program in New York. The program at Niagara University is called NUOP.
EOP/HEOP is a full-service program that provides each participant a student success team composed of counselors, tutors, and instructors to help them achieve academic success and graduation. EOP students are assigned a counselor in addition to their academic adviser. In many instances, EOP students have regularly scheduled consultations with their EOP counselor. This arrangement helps prevents a lot from falling through the cracks.
Most EOPs require incoming students to attend afour- to six-week summer program to help them transition to college and strengthen their academic skills before the semester starts.
Students can get help with any subject or skill that they are struggling with or want to improve on, such as writing, math, science, critical thinking, time management, etc. They can also get access to resources such as computers, printers and textbooks.
The initial baccalaureate degree graduation rate for students who began and completed their degree requirements at their initial campus (they did not transfer to another school) is 63.9%. The total baccalaureate degree completion rate for students regardless of the campus awarding the degree for the same duration is 74.2%.
EOP offers tremendous benefits to students, and there are plenty of students in Niagara County, especially in the Niagara Falls School District, who could qualify for the program. Why are students missing out on the opportunity?
There are a few plausible reasons.
First, the eligibility requirements, specifically the grade point average minimum (GPA), may be an obstacle for some students. Eligibility requirements include: 1) New York state residency for at least one year prior to enrollment; 2) a high school diploma, GED or equivalent; and 3) a minimum grade point average (GPA).
Each college or university sets its own GPA eligibility range. The GPA ranges of area colleges and universities in Western New York, per the SUNY EOP Information Summary-2022, are:
UB — 3.0 to 3.3 = B to B+
SUNY Buffalo State — 2.3 to 3.0 = C+ to B
ECC — 2.3 to 3.0 = C+ to B+
NCCC — 1.7 to 2.7) = D+ to B-
The minimum GPA required for a Niagara University NUOP student is 2.0 or a “C” according to information on its HEOP/NUOP page.
Although EOP programs are designed to help students who would not qualify for enrollment based on a college’s traditional academic guidelines, some students may still have difficulty achieving the lower EOP requirements.
Second, the EOP/HEOP income guidelines for private colleges differ from the SUNY income guidelines. For example, the income guidelines for SUNY are the same for two-year and four-year colleges; the maximum total income requirement for a family of four at a SUNY college or university is $51,338 or less. The HEOP/NUOP maximum total income requirement for a family of four at Niagara University is $49,025 or less.
The tuition is significantly less for state residents who attend SUNY schools than for private colleges. A student from Niagara County who meets the SUNY income threshold and can commute to their SUNY school has a little more financial wiggle room.
Third, the debt burden on low-income students who attend private schools tends to be higher. Low-income students may generally pay a lower net price (the cost of tuition after grants, scholarships and loans are applied) than their higher income peers, but financial aid is not keeping up with the rising prices of tuition. Many private colleges are struggling to reach enrollment goals. Some are shifting institutional merit aid to higher income students whose families can pay some of the cost to attend.
SUNY EOP programs could be a better financial fit of Niagara County students who qualify.
