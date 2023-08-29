Another Buffalo Bills season is nearly upon us and while I wade through fantasy football drafts and endless speculation about which wide receiver will earn the final wide receiver spot, I can’t help but think about the future of the team in Western New York.
Like many of you, I’m a diehard Bills and Buffalo Sabres fan. I was born into the madness in 1973. I’ve endured the occasional triumphs and the seemingly countless disappointments. I wouldn’t have it any other way.
It seems most Bills fans are content with the idea trumpeted by local and state politicians that now that there’s a new $1.5 billion stadium being built in Orchard Park, none of us have to worry about the Bills leaving for at least another 30 years.
I don’t buy that and know, based on the language of the lease, that Bills owner Terry Pegula can buy himself out of Buffalo at a hefty price in 15 years, not 30.
The league prints money.
Pegula has billions of it.
So where does that leave us, not just Buffalo but all of Western New York, including Niagara Falls and Niagara County?
I’d like to think building a giant new stadium in a high-end suburb outside of the region’s main city might jumpstart a renewed discussion about planning a more vibrant future, one that helps this place fully realize its potential as a global tourism draw.
There must be a committee or a group or something already up and running and working on this effort by now.
I know we have tourism agencies in Erie and Niagara that do some of this stuff already, but I still feel as though the two biggest communities in them — the Falls and Buffalo — are not doing enough working together to create a greater sense of synergy.
As for the future, 30 years goes by fast.
Right here right now is the time to have some urgency, isn’t it?
Being in the big leagues like the NHL and the biggest league, the NFL, requires constant reinvention, an eye on growth, expansion, new revenue, the sort of stuff team owners and league executives covet.
Sorry, there’s the Falls and all that great Buffalo architecture and there’s no greater force in sports on the planet that the Bills Mafia, but in terms of stature and draw we’re not — despite being home to Niagara Falls — on the same playing field as say a Nashville, Tennessee.
Are we even in the same ballpark as perhaps more likely peer communities, such as Cleveland or Pittsburgh?
Local businessman Shawn Weber, owner of Wine on Third in the Falls, recently penned a letter to our newspaper, expressing his frustrations about the languishing condition of the local tourism economy over the past 30 years.
He argues that three decades is far too long to keep talking and coming up empty, with his rundown of weariness ending as follows: “Regrettably, I’m weary of maintaining hope that Niagara Falls will experience meaningful improvement.”
It won’t unless it is considered part of a regional answer, not just the regional armpit or butt of jokes about crime and mayhem.
I give two other Third Street bar owners, Morgan Genovese and Rachel Dorgan, proprietors of The GoldBar and neighboring Archives Pub, a lot of credit for joining with other businesses in the city to put on a pair of free Thursday night concerts this month.
I’m equally encouraged by their plan to host an outdoor Buffalo Bills season opener party featuring a giant screen television to be placed right on Third Street for the Monday Night Football game against the Jets on Sept. 11.
It may not be the sort of game-changing projects Weber and others have been told about for decades now, but it is a sign of life and private-sector activity in a community that, from where I’m standing, has been generally void of it for most of this past tourism season.
The time to start planning for a better tourism season in 2024 is now.
What better way than to make sure Buffalo and Niagara are on the same page, not battling it out over the same customers?
Many reading this will no doubt say this place, our region, doesn’t have the stuff to be on par with what a place like Nashville has to offer.
I remind them that Nashville had a lot of old-time honky tonk before it embraced a new brand and reimagined itself to the point where both the NHL and the NFL came calling.
Several years ago, the NFL held its week-long draft party downtown. Earlier this year, the NHL did the same.
Western New York is packed full of pride for its Sabres and its Bills.
With the fall arriving, that old football feeling is palpable again.
But spirit only takes you so far, in business and in life.
If we want to keep our teams, we need a viable plan to become something more closely resembling Nashville in the next 15 years.
And to Weber’s point, we can’t just plan. We need to do.
Otherwise, we’ll stay right where we are: Major league in name and minor league in ambition and signs of real change and real progress.
Mark Scheer welcomes comments from all participants in the Human Revolution via email at mark.scheer@niagara-gazette.com and by telephone at 716-282-2311, ext. 2254. Follow him on Twitter @ByMarkScheer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.