SCHEER: We must never forget

"Never forget."
That's been the rallying cry associated with Sept. 11, 2001 since the tragic events of that dark day.
Those of us who were around when it happened can't help but mark the time each year.
The horror of the moments when the Twin Towers fell, all the lives lost and those images of the brave police officers and firefighters who rushed to the scene - many of them knowing they would not survive - will last with us forever.
Forever.
There's another group of Americans, however, who are not quite as intrinsically connected.
They may have been too young to comprehend it all or not even born when it happened.
They certainly learn about it in school, but it is not the same.
Living through something that like that makes a difference.
The next best thing is hearing about it in a detailed way from someone who actually witnessed it unfold.
We must never forget the sacrifices being made in our country right now and we must make it our jobs to make sure future generations never forget either.
Right at this very moment, there are heroic nurses and doctors working inside over-crowded hospitals, providing life-saving care to the sickest among us — those who have contracted this dreaded novel coronavirus.
I can't imagine being them.
What is it like to put in an eight-hour shift while worrying about contracting this potentially deadly disease or, worse, bringing it home to a spouse, a child or a loved one?
When I see many of them expressing concern about not having their most basic protective needs met, my concern turns to rage.
It seems impossible to me that nurses and doctors who are giving us everything do not have everything they need to fight this war, to endure this hell.
When all of this finally passes — and it will pass — we must "never forget" to give them the recognition they have earned, not just this year or next year or the year after that, but forever.
Forever.
It may feel, right at this moment, like it we would never fail as a nation to remember such a thing.
And, yet, throughout our history we have too many examples of that very thing happening.
Over time, we lose what it was really like to live to through The Great Depression.
As the decades and the generations pass, fewer people fully grasp the significance of dates like Dec. 7, 1941.
It has not even been 20 years since the Twin Towers fell and it is harder now to rekindle those intense feelings of togetherness and pride so many of us experienced in the first few months and years since Sept. 11, 2001.
It's a little thing, but I started to notice last year that "God Bless America" was no longer a standard part of the seventh-inning stretch during Major League Baseball games.
For those who may have forgotten already, the song became an integral part of America's pastime at a time when Americans were still grieving and trying to heal from 9/11.
Who decided "enough" time had passed to break the connection and stop playing the song?
Given the circumstances, what does "enough time" really mean?
Right now, in hospitals across the nation, American health care workers are giving everything they have to save the lives of other Americans who have been sickened by COVID-19.
They are bravely putting themselves at great risk of getting sick, maybe even dying.
Many of them have died already.
In some instances, nurses, doctors and other hospital workers are wearing the same masks and gowns over and over again because they have no other choice.
They are, thankfully, getting support from a lot of people who are making masks and donating personal protective equipment or giving money to support efforts aimed at providing them with the protective gear they need.
It's all at once one of the darkest times in our nation's history and a reminder that Americans have done some of their finest work during the worst of times.
For those of you who find yourselves confined in your homes with your children or grandchildren, do not forget to help them understand the gravity of our current situation.
They need to understand - now and forever - that bad things can and do happen in America and that there have been many instances like this where the majority of Americans stepped up to do the right things in the face of great adversity.
When this all finally passes - and it will pass - we should have a national day of recognition for all the brave men and women who are risking their lives while doing their jobs in our hospitals right now.
After years of taking them for granted, we're all finally learning to appreciate their valuable work in saving lives and keeping people alive, not just during global pandemics but whenever the need arises.
Like soldiers lost to wars and police officers and firefighters who died while attempting to rescue others after horrific terrorist attacks, we must never forget our fellow Americans who ran to the epicenter of a health care crisis when the rest of us were sitting safely in our houses, waiting for the apex to arrive and the infection rate to decline.
