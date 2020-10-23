SCHEER: The real heroes among us

Take a moment or two today to think about Ashley Bonus.
She's pregnant, she's a diabetic and she's working as a nurse in one of five coronavirus units in Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.
I don't know her.
I've never met and her probably never will.
I do recognize true bravery when I see it and Ashley Bonus has it, in spades.
She entered my consciousness while I was watching CBS News early Thursday.
She was interviewed as part of a story about a rise in coronaviruses cases in Wisconsin.
I was struck by her comments, about how a pregnant nurse handles the daily mental struggle that comes with spending hours each day with people who have contracted a potentially deadly and highly contagious disease.
To get through her work week, Bonus said she leans on the advice of her husband, a veteran who fought in Afghanistan who told her to focus on why she was doing what she was doing. She knew that meant her sick patients, the ones who needed her support to improve and survive.
"Figure out what you're fighting for and keep that at the forefront," said Bonus. "So this community, these patients, these families that are being affected by this, that's what I'm fighting for."
This, to me, is nothing short of extraordinary.
This is the sort of attitude nurses, doctors and other frontline workers in hospitals and nursing homes and other places where sick people receive care have been bringing to their jobs for months now since this pandemic began.
We know this already, that these are some of the bravest men and women among us.
Not unlike veterans or others with high-risk jobs involving protection of the greater good, we can easily find ourselves taking them for granted, failing to give them the respect they have earned and deserve.
Nurses like Ashley Bonus remind us to remember.
Americans like Ashley Bonus remind us that for all our pressing problems there's still a great version of America out there.
It doesn't involve bragging or bravado or name-calling or viciousness.
It is the America where simple people do difficult jobs for their families, their friends, their neighbors, their fellow Americans and, yes, their fellow human beings.
These are the people who have helped us keep it together during these dark and difficult days.
We really can't thank them enough.
Take a moment and think about Ashley Bonus today.
She's pregnant, she's a diabetic and she's still working as a nurse in a COVID-19 unit where she assists patients who have contracted a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.
At a time when there's so much bluster, so much chest-pounding over who did what and who deserves the credit, it's important to remember that a lot of regular people are still doing important jobs, often with little credit but always with high levels of integrity, selflessness, strength, determination and compassion.
They represent the best America has to offer.
Without them, our country would be lost.
