Corinne Hayes was going to try to sneak out of the City of Niagara Falls without much fanfare or notice, as is her way.
Well, I just couldn’t let that happen.
For those who don’t know Corinne, she has served as an office and social ministry coordinator for the Niagara Falls Salvation Army on Buffalo Avenue where, years ago, she helped oversee the entire operation as an Army officer.
Hayes is now preparing to leave the Niagara Falls corps. She is being reinstated as a Salvation Army officer and will soon depart for her appointment as commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Cortland, New York.
This is a huge loss for Niagara Falls and, most especially, for all of the people, like members of my own family, who have come to know and love Corinne during her years of Salvation Army service in the Falls.
In the interest of full disclosure, Corrine has special place in the hearts of myself and my wife because she is the person who officiated our wedding ceremony. We have fond memories of her words from that day. To our entire family, she has been a constant source of inspiration and support.
To her larger Salvation Army family in the Falls, she has always been much the same, a true rock in times of storms and a person who isn’t afraid to laugh out loud and pull joy out of life.
Many who know her well will miss Corinne’s smile the most.
The woman isn’t shy when it comes to laughing.
In the right mood, she’s not above a good guffaw.
I looked it up.
It’s a loud and boisterous laugh.
That’s the sort of joy Corinne has always brought to the table.
While she will still be with us in spirit, our table will feel emptier, less joyful, without her around.
We can’t thank her enough for sharing her wisdom, for spreading the laughs and the love and for putting in the hard work that makes a difference in people’s lives but often goes unnoticed or unappreciated.
If you are so inclined, the Niagara Falls Salvation Army, located at 7018 Buffalo Ave., will celebrate the renewal of Corinne’s ordination at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
If you know her and haven’t seen her in awhile, it’s an opportunity to see her again before she leaves for her next great journey in life.
As someone who knows her pretty well, I’m sure Corinne’s event will have its fair share of goodbye tears.
I’m also sure, because she couldn’t possibly have it any other way, there’s going to be a lot of laughs.
And, hopefully, a guffaw or two.
BAXTER TRIBUTE
On a different note, another person who had an impact on a lot of people in and around Niagara Falls and with whom I had a lot of laughs over the years will be the subject of a memorial ceremony today at Niagara County Community College.
Friends, family members and associates will gather at the college this afternoon to reflect on the life and work of author, Niagara County Community College professor emeritus and Robert Moses Parkway removal advocate E.R. Baxter III.
Baxter, who taught English and creative writing at NCCC for more than 25 years, passed away on March 15 at age 84.
His memorial service will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. today in room G211 at NCCC, 3111 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn.
