Many of you probably don’t realize it, but today marks a milestone in local moviemaking.
It was on Sept. 22, 1995 — 25 years ago now — that the comedic film “Canadian Bacon” made its debut.
Fans of the movie, which featured parts of Niagara Falls, USA as a backdrop, already know that it focuses on a fictional U.S. president played by legendary actor Alan Alda and his administration’s efforts to gin up a war with Canada in an effort to boost his sagging approval ratings.
I love this movie on a number of levels.
The bits about the odd differences between the United States and Canada — things like mandates for the use of the French language on signage in Canada and arguments over which side has the better beer that lead to fistfights in hockey rinks — are classic and probably only truly appreciated by audiences living near the border.
The cast, Alda included, is great. His fictitious president’s war effort is assisted by two key advisers played by Rip Torn and Kevin Pollak. The late, great John Candy plays American Sheriff Bud Boomer. Rhea Perlman, of “Cheers” fame, plays Boomer’s girlfriend, Honey.
For those who haven’t seen it or just don’t remember, one of the opening scenes features a glimpse of a phony copy of an edition of the Niagara Gazette. The edition features a top-of-the-fold story explaining how the owner of the local weapons producer, Hacker Dynamics, was shutting the plant down and idling all of its workers.
I don’t want to spoil it for anyone, but the news is enough to inspire a character’s desperate attempt to end it all by plunging over a railing above the Falls.
He doesn’t succeed, much to the chagrin of Boomer and Honey, who get bonus pay for everyone they fish out of the river.
Yes, it’s that kind of movie and that kind of humor.
The anniversary reminds me of an oversight on my part and on the part of this newspaper.
Weeks ago, I intended to write something about the passing of former city public works director and ex-state parks employee Paul Colangelo. I got to know Paul, who died on July 21 at age 70, while he worked in the local parks department. He was involved in the process of helping filmmaker Michael Moore, who wrote, directed and produced “Canadian Bacon,” with various aspects of the production in the Falls in the early 1990s.
I had spoken with Paul a few times about doing some sort of retrospective piece on the film. Sadly, we never got the story off the ground.
Still, I agreed with Paul that the filming was noteworthy and it would be interesting to interview Moore all these years later about what it was like to make “Canadian Bacon” and what he thinks about the state of affairs between the United States and Canada today.
I did, in fact, attempt to reach Moore via Facebook a week or so ago and never heard back.
Maybe, as I hope with all things I write about involving celebrities and personalities, this column will somehow find him and he’ll give me a shout someday.
What’s striking now, if you watch “Canadian Bacon,” is just how little has changed for the better in the Falls over the years.
The movie offers a fictitious look at what happens to a community when a big manufacturer decides to close up shop and send dozens of workers to the unemployment line.
That part reminds me of how many people living here have had that actually happen to them in recent decades.
Sadly, at this stage of the game, it’s much harder to identify even a handful of employers large enough to idle workers by the hundreds.
Conditions were tough enough in 1995.
Fast forward to 2020 and they haven’t really improved.
Thanks to the pandemic, things feel even worse.
This isn’t some revelation. Everyone who lives and works here knows all of this.
For me, looking back at this movie just sort of underscores it.
As for Moore, I know he’s busy these days. He is an ardent supporter of progressive politics and spends a great deal of his time advocating for any and all efforts to oust Donald Trump, whom he considers a threat to our democracy, from office.
I would especially like to talk to Moore about “Canadian Bacon” in this context.
I have always believed that if the president was going to “Make America Great Again,” the Falls would be the perfect city in which to start because it really does deserve to rank among America’s “great” cities and because there’s so much unrealized potential here.
If the same filmmaker who visited more than 25 years ago to make a funny movie about a failing president who wanted to start a fake war with Canada to boost his approval ratings came back to make a sequel, what might he think about Niagara Falls, USA today?
Unfortunately, I imagine he’d feel about as good as all those Hacker Dynamics workers did when the weapons manufacturing plant closed and they lost their jobs.
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.