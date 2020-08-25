I got a great gift from a Niagara Falls resident last week.
She dropped off a Target bag full of old copies of the Niagara Falls Gazette and the now-defunct Courier Express from Buffalo.
The issues date back to 1958.
Their pages are wide and thick and packed with news and ads.
For a newspaper geek like me, they are pure gold.
The first thing that jumps out is their size.
The pages — when opened wide — can be measured in feet, not inches.
Then there are the ads.
Yes, there are actual ads, dozens of them!
A lot of them cover full pages, if you can believe it.
In one of the old Gazette editions - date Jan. 10, 1958 - Silberbergs had an ad for "suits, topcoats, sport coats, slacks, suburbans and jackets" as part of what it described as "By far - Niagara's Greatest High Grade Quality" sales event. Beir's was selling drip-dry cotton dresses for $14.98 on an opposing page. One turn over, and Levy Bros. had an astounding deal - a 24-inch Olympic television set capable of receiving 82 channels for $269!
On the news side, the Jan. 19, 1958 edition of the Gazette featured a two-page spread on the launch of a $6.7 million drive to build new science, library and administration buildings on Monteagle Ridge. An accompanying story, written by Gazette Sunday editor Tom Hewitt, offered some insight from the Rev. Vincent T. Swords, CM, who is described on the page as being the "youthful" college president who considers hard work a "hobby."
In the sports section, there are stories by sports writers Bob Webber and Bob Lowe, including his column called "Slants on Sports."
The masthead lists Thomas J. Berrigan as editor and Hamilton B. Mizer as managing editor.
On the cover of one of the old Courier Express editions, from Jan. 19, 1958, there's a top-of-the-fold story about the U.S. Air Force getting something called "satellites" for "Earth Patrol" and a piece out of Maxton, North Carolina with a headline that reads: "Indians Derail Klan Meeting With Gunfire."
A Courier B section from Jan. 12, 1958 featured - go figure - photos of snow, including three boys shoveling it into a high pile and other kids enjoying a fun day of sledding at Delaware Park.
On page 4-B, there's a column from legendary newsman Walter Winchell and just below it a piece by Roy Fess on "Dog-alities," which appears to have been a regular feature on matters related canines.
The old Courier dedicated nearly a full page to movies, with large ads featuring the release of "The Deep Six," starting Alan Ladd, and "Sayonara," starring Marlon Brando.
So cool.
Holding these editions is literally like holding history in your hands.
Staffing levels in modern newsrooms have been substantially reduced and so have the size of the newspapers' printed pages. The reason has much to do with the decline of interest in those ads, which are nowhere near as prominent or plentiful these days.
One thing endures: Newspapers are still part of a grand tradition of telling history as it happens.
The job is as important today as it was in 1958, even in an era dominated by screens and clicks and Tweets.
What we do each day matters.
It is part of a long and proud history of a great and important thing called journalism, local or otherwise.
Those old copies of the Niagara Falls Gazette and the Buffalo Courier Express deserved a better fate than a garbage can or a recycling bin.
I can't thank the reader enough for calling our office to see if we were interested in them.
Rest assured, they are in good hands now.
I'll keep the copies and plan to use a unique page or two as inspiration on display in an upstairs room I'm in the process of remodeling as a writing space.
Newspapers - old and new - are important pieces of history.
We should value them, preserve them and do all we can to stop them from drying up and fading away.
Mark Scheer is a hopeless newspaper guy who works as the regional news director for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. If you have old newspaper editions or stuff you want to share or if you just like newspapers, old and new, give him a call at 282-2311, ext. 2250 or send him an email at mark.scheer@niagara-gazette.com.
