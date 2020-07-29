Joe Hotchkiss was happy to see firefighters inside his Niagara Falls coffee shop this week.
They didn't visit Power City Eatery on Third Street because Hotchkiss needed them to put out a fire.
They came back because the coffee shop was one of the spots they regularly visited before COVID-19 disrupted all of our lives and their normal, daily routines.
When the firefighters returned, Hotchkiss was happy to see them and grateful for their business. He had a similar reaction when Falls police officers and other regulars started stopping in to grab cups of coffee, get a bite to eat and to just say "hello" in person again.
"We're extremely happy to see everybody," said Hotchkiss, who reopened Power City on Monday after a four-month shutdown. "Hopefully, things will get back to somewhat normal in the future."
The new "normal" at Power City requires all visitors to wear masks when they are not seated at a table. Like most places, there are fewer tables and chairs inside due to reduced capacity limits. Hotchkiss notes that his shop has plenty of outdoor seating, which is a real bonus these days. Staff members are once again brewing coffee, making breakfast sandwiches and, yes, the shop's on-site baker is making those signature, fresh Power City bagels again. Regulars and non-regulars are welcome to visit any time between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.
Hotchkiss said he feels more at ease about reopening given the decline in New York's virus numbers. His message to customers is simple: Power City has reopened for business and is doing its level best to protect the health of workers and patrons while following CDC guidelines.
"We're still trying to make a great product and adhere to all these standards at the same time," he said.
Out of concern for the health and safety of his employees and customers, Hotchkiss decided to shut down Power City on March 17. In the months that followed, he joined many other small business owners who were in a similar predicament as they pondered what reopening might involve in a COVID-aware world.
"The hardest part was just saying 'OK, we are going to go for it' and not being worried about what the future is going to look like and are they going to shut us down again and are there going to be stricter guidelines," he said.
Hotchkiss credited a supportive Facebook community for keeping him going while his business was closed. He said many of his regular customers used social media to wish him well, with several saying they looked forward to the day when they could stop in and see him in person again.
"It was really appreciated," he said.
While he expects the continued shutdown of the U.S.-Canada border to have an impact on his business, and he knows the remainder of the 2020 tourism season may involve fewer visitors than there are in the Falls in a normal year, Hotchkiss hopes better days are ahead.
Seeing the faces of returning firefighters, police officers and other regulars feels good.
Hotchkiss hopes it signals the beginning of a successful and uninterrupted restart.
"We're just trying to build relationships with everybody so that they feel comfortable coming in again," he said.
