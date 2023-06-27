Our mayoral debate last week was, admittedly, kind of a mess.
The sound wasn’t quite right for reasons I don’t understand.
Incumbent Mayor Robert Restaino didn’t attend as he was a guest of honor at a fundraiser thrown by a political action committee run by his Niagara Falls Water Board appointee Nick Forster.
One of the candidates who did participate, community activist and local contractor Demetreus Nix, left about a half-hour in after being asked about the condition of the Niagara Falls Library building.
We soldiered on without Nix, giving the lone candidate who joined us for the entire evening, former Niagara Falls Councilman and long-time water board employee Glenn Choolokian, full access to the microphone and all the questions he could answer.
It might seem funny to read this, but I thought our debate was actually good in a lot of ways.
We haven’t held an in-person event as a newspaper in years, since before the pandemic.
Yes, our presentation was off, but that’s why it’s important to do things, to figure out what you aren’t doing well so you can do it better the next time.
As for Nix leaving, like Restaino not participating, it’s his choice.
As I told the crowd after Nix departed, I once covered a Gazette-sponsored debate where former councilman John Accardo left in protest before a single question could be asked.
At least Nix stuck around for a half-hour and, listening back, he had a lot of interesting things to say.
For me, the most interesting thing he talked about was knowing a man who used hundreds of dollars he got for turning in a broken shotgun at a state-sponsored gun buyback to, well, buy an illegal gun that worked.
That’s an incredible thing to know and very enlightening about possible way gun buyback funds are really being used.
We probably should have explored that more with Nix and Choolokian.
Maybe, in a future Gazette-sponsored event, we can have a more in-depth discussion about guns and shootings and the success or failure of buyback programs.
Why not?
We should.
Robust debate is healthy.
Some, Nix included, have suggested on social media that my guest moderator Tom Darro’s question about the condition of the Earl Brydges Library was unimportant.
I disagree.
It’s not, as Nix pointed out, as important a subject as the opioid epidemic, but it’s an issue in the Falls just the same.
Walking into that Main Street library building before the debate, I felt like I did when I walked in for our last debate, which was, I believe, maybe in 2019.
The building’s cracked flooring and general shabby feel are, in a word, tired.
For me, the building embodies the city itself, a once-promising place that has been besieged by neglect, brokenness and age.
Many old-timers around here are quick to point out that the building was a problem from the day it opened.
If so, I ask, why haven’t the city and its leaders done something about it by now?
Get some grants. Create a partnership with a private developer or two. Build a new library.
While we are in an internet age, libraries still serve as a connection to literacy and language for many people who can’t afford to buy their own books or a computer.
Maybe it wouldn’t be a full building as big as the one on Main. Maybe it’s something better, like a literacy center with a gym and community space attached.
If this was Amherst or Orchard Park, that old main public library building would not exist in such a condition. It would have been torn down years ago, replaced with something more modern and efficient and sensible.
Why is it the Falls doesn’t think it deserves better?
It does, right?
Can we debate that?
This is by no means a knock on the library staff. They’re great and dedicated. We should give them hazard pay for working in a place where the air conditioning didn’t work right for years and where, due to cracks in the floor, there’s a risk of the book stacks falling down on patrons and employees. They deserve a better place to work, as much as the community deserves a better place to visit to read a book or use a computer.
Darro noted during the debate that upstairs, on the library building’s third floor, there are treasures to behold inside the local history department. He argued it would make sense to give those items — the artifacts of the Falls — a proper place of reverence in a space that’s more open to the public, maybe even in a space downtown.
Great idea.
Again, where’s the plan?
Should we get together and discuss one?
Finally, when Darro brought up the library building before Nix left the stage, Nix countered that the opioid crisis is more important and should have been discussed instead.
Nix wrongfully suggested we wouldn’t or weren’t going to talk about it.
I was going to talk about it. It’s on my list of questions, identified by two words: “Drug addiction.”
As I reminded Nix outside the library auditorium, as he was about to leave the building, my family has been directly affected in a very serious way by this issue. I strongly agree it’s a serious problem worth discussing. It is, in fact, an atrocity, one of the worst things to influence modern civilization. I’ll debate what we should do about it publicly anywhere, any time.
If we ever do such a thing, I’d invite Nix in a heartbeat because I know he has a lot to say.
The fact of the matter is there’s no shortage of things to talk about in this once-great place called Niagara Falls: Crime. Gun violence. The opioid crisis. A broken library.
I hope we can all agree, without much debate, that the community deserves better.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.