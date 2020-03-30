In the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Bruce Springsteen wrote a song called "My City in Ruins."
It's a haunting tune, partly an assessment of a devastated New York City after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and partly a call to "rise up" in the wake of the unimaginable.
It's not the same scenario, obviously, but this song keeps running through my head, especially when I visit the now near-desolate downtown Niagara Falls of late.
This should be a time when the bustle — such is it is around here — starts to return to the downtown area.
After St. Patrick's Day, you normally start to see more cars and tourists and hotel guests and casino visitors.
Once the spring kicks in, there's a need for all of us to get outside again.
It's harder to do now, of course.
Hopefully, conditions will improve in a few weeks.
As of this past weekend, tourism destinations like New York City and New Orleans were giving way to virus hotspots. It's incredible to think you could have spent a weekend walking around Times Square and still manage to practice acceptable standards for social distancing.
The cynics among us might be quick to note that much of the Falls already looked like something out of a post-apocalyptic horror movie before all of this virus mess started.
It's probably an overly harsh assessment, but the already cash-challenged Falls certainly didn't need this.
The bars are closed.
The restaurants are takeout or delivery only.
Dozens of hotel rooms aren't occupied.
I couldn't get my usual Thursday morning cup of coffee at Power City Eatery.
Visitors to Donatello's pizzeria on Third Street are greeted by a sign from management, offering apologies and explaining that the business is closed temporarily in deference to the health of employees and customers.
Can the world truly continue to keep turning if people can't get $2 pepperoni and cheese slices from Donatello's?
The advertising sign high atop Seneca Niagara Casino and Resort sums up the situation pretty well, offering a string of familiar messages in the virus era that say: "Stay Home, "Stay Healthy," and "See You Soon."
It's all so surreal.
I'm concerned, like so many of you out there, about everyone's health and the needs and demands of the brave men and women who work as nurses and doctors and other frontline medical employees.
I also find myself wondering where things will go from here?
What will a severe drop in sales, bed and other tax revenues mean to the city's bottom line?
If it could barely manage to get by before, how does it cope after?
I do not envy Mayor Robert Restaino.
Has any incoming mayor in the first quarter of the first year in his first term faced so much adversity so quickly?
When you think about the totality of the virus and its impact on people and the economy, it can be difficult to comprehend any sort of "after."
The good news is - and I checked - Niagara Falls is still flowing.
There were still people walking themselves and their kids and their dogs - most of them roughly 6 feet apart - around Goat Island.
Along Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road - the center of the local shopping universe - Walmart was as busy as ever.
Some things don't change, I guess.
Finally, I saw the most promising sign of all - an "open" sign on the front of Dee Dee's Dairy, home of the giant ice cream cone.
I never thought I'd feel worse as an American than I did on Sept. 12, 2001.
Our current situation is different, but it does give off a similar feel.
There is concern and sadness and uncertainty.
There are also feelings of unity and solidarity and togetherness.
Our city's isn't in ruins, more like on a pause.
Like the rest of us, it is waiting for this virus to run its course.
It remains to be seen just how sick or healthy we end up as a whole once this passes.
For me right now, part of the refrain from that old Springsteen song keeps echoing in the back of my mind.
It comes at me as a combination of a prayer and a wish.
"Rise up," it says.
"Come on, rise up."
