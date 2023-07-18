My boss, publisher Cheryl Phillips, should know better than to get me going on a newsroom rant.
But this past week, despite her better judgment, she went ahead and got me going a bit by bringing me a copy of what looked like a well-reasoned-enough editorial about the virtues of good government and the value of an active press.
She then confessed to me that the piece was written by artificial intelligence, otherwise known as AI, or as I like to call it, our future robot masters.
I was kind to Cheryl during our brief conversation, taking only 10 or so minutes to tell her that all of this technology-is-our-friend stuff really got going when Walmart convinced perfectly reasonable human beings to start cashing out their own groceries instead of letting human beings who need jobs do it for them.
Thinking about it later, I realized that I must just like standing in line to allow a person to check me out at a superstore, rage against the dying of the light when it comes to machines doing the work that I have wanted to do since I was 14 years old and have been doing with at least modest success since graduating from college.
I am, you see, Human Certified, or H.C., as is my work.
Much of what I do, when I’m doing it right, comes from a Scheer place of passion and dedication to craft.
It hasn’t been easy, this trip down journalism lane.
It started humbly at a now-defunct small town newspaper known as the Medina Journal Register and, in terms of geography, hasn’t managed to exit the 716 area code.
Still, it’s been a journey, a human one, filled with ups and many downs of life and work and family and friends, some of whom, sadly, I lost along the way.
My reporting and writing are an endeavor that has involved a lot of triumph and pain and sacrifice.
I like to think I’ve earned every word I’ve ever typed.
I also know that I — and other human journalists like me — have something called instinct that I’m not sure any machine could ever duplicate.
Machines can’t know like I know that while I did not know Joe Sacco well, a lot of people — real human beings — living in and around Niagara Falls knew him very well and loved and respected him as a person and as the proprietor of several popular Falls bars and clubs.
I knew, and maybe a robot wouldn’t, that writing about Sacco’s passing would generate a lot of positive response from the people — the real people — who knew him.
I wasn’t wrong. My piece on his passing was widely read, ranking high on the top 10 stories on our website for the week. I’m not too proud to say it got more eyes on it than what I thought was a pretty good story offering eye-popping details on 18 new contracts doled out to Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. executives, including one that pays the top guy, CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek, a bigger salary than what the vice president of the United States earns per year.
Machines and robots and artificial intelligences do not have, at least not that I know of anyway, an innate ability to smell something fishy and jump into the muck to report out all that’s wrong so people — real people — can make better judgments about their elected officials, their government, their communities and their lives.
Yes, robot writers work cheap and don’t need health insurance, but they also don’t do what’s key to any industry and that’s ability to buy things.
Robots won’t buy newspapers or online subscriptions to news sites!
They don’t get paid so they don’t have money to buy anything!
To be clear, Cheryl wasn’t suggesting our newspaper use a computer-generated editorial, and we have not done so. She was just testing it to see how it works and, well, it did the basic job.
It was about what you’d expect: informational and hit pertinent points while being bland and mostly non-readable beyond the first paragraph or two.
It does not do what any self-respecting newspaper should strive to do each day: Rekindle people’s fire — real people’s fire — for news and writing and an exchange of ideas that is community centered, enlightening and, when done well, passionate, impactful and galvanizing to the point that it spurs action among an otherwise inactive population and electorate.
To sum up, I reject bagging my own groceries at Walmart and feeding money into another machine.
I don’t want a robot bringing me my dinner and drinks at the restaurant.
I like it when people have jobs and greet me and engage me in conversation at places where I buy goods and services.
I most certainly do not want some AI version of an editorial board writing about what it is the newspaper thinks readers — the real live ones — should be thinking, doing or saying to make Niagara Falls and other communities we serve better places.
In other words, the robots and most especially the robot writers can stick it.
Long live us certified humans.
