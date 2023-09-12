Some people might think after 22 years sufficient time has gone by to allow the anniversary of Sept. 11 to pass without mentioning it in a newspaper column.
I’m not one of them.
I actually had a few other ideas to write about but I realized I have to start where all of us should start in the week when we remember all those who died on one of the darkest days in American history.
Many years ago we took a call from an irate World War II veteran who was incensed that we failed to mention the attack on Pearl Harbor in a Dec. 7 edition.
He was right to be irate, of course, but it was much more difficult to share his perspective on the bombing of U.S. forces by the Japanese in 1941 when I had yet to experience a similar feeling prior to Sept. 11.
Now, I think about that vet often as I reflect on the day the World Trade Center towers crashed to the ground in New York City.
To me, Sept. 11 should have been a federal holiday long ago.
I have long believed and will always believe the date, while somber, should have an element of unity and togetherness.
Other than the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard to recall a time in my lifetime when so many people from so many diverse backgrounds and beliefs came together for the common good.
We were Americans gearing up to protect our own and comfort our neighbors, friends and family after an unspeakable tragedy.
It was an awful time and, in some ways, a prideful time as well.
It’s now 22 years ago and counting and still feels like yesterday.
It is forever a reminder that there’s no such thing as a promised tomorrow.
MY GRANDMOTHER’S FOOTBALL
So, as the NFL schedule played out this year, Sept. 11 landed on the first Monday Night Football game, which happened to be between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.
I’m endeavoring to make my mood less about hanging on every Bills game in hopes of helping to better preserve my mental health.
I’ll let you know how that’s going as the season progresses.
On Sunday, before the regular season tilt kicked into high gear with kickoffs for 1 p.m. games, I made what I thought was a pretty cool discovery.
While cleaning up in my basement, I came across a football — a soft, stuffed football — that my grandmother, Helen Kerl, crocheted for me when I was a kid.
That ball was the one I used more times than I can count as I played imaginary football games in my living room.
She made a soft one for me so I wouldn’t break anything with a real football or a Nerf ball.
I could not believe, after all these years, I came across it again at the start of football season, sitting on top of a box in my basement.
Cooler still, I brought it upstairs and starting tossing it around with my two youngest grandchildren — Kendall, age 2, and Kaiden, age 4.
They loved it.
I loved it more.
I officially turn 50 years old this month, which means that it has been more than 40 years since that football was made.
My grandmother made it with love and crafted it to last and on Sunday I was so glad that she did.
I don’t know the outcome of Monday night’s game as I write this.
I do know what my grandmother would say if she were still alive: Go Bills!
EARLY BIRTHDAY THANK YOU
Finally, my wife and family members threw me a surprise birthday party at the end of August, three weeks before my actual birthday on Sept. 21.
They planned it around our annual Scheer family fantasy league draft, held at Mayor’s Park in North Tonawanda.
And, yes, they surprised me. They actually managed to surprise me.
It was a great day with amazing weather and a ton of catching up with family and friends, including several ex-Gazetteers.
Thank you to retired Gazette photographer Jim Neiss for the way cool wooden plaque featuring my likeness with the old Howard Beale from “Network” saying: “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going take this anymore.” It’s sitting on my desk next to the “be Batman” plaque Jim made me when I returned to the Gazette. They are great. I’ll treasure them both.
Former Gazette reporters Rick Forgione, Mia Summerson and Phil Gambini also managed to stop in for the festivities and I was so happy to see them both as I respect and admire them and their talents and their personalities.
We have generally been small in number amid the downturn in newspapering, but the best Gazette newsrooms always ran like a tight knit family and I’m thankful to have worked with so many talented and cool people over the years.
Now, on to 50 and making the most of my AARP card which arrived in the mail a couple of weeks ago.
