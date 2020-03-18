Tuesday should have been a day of celebration in the City of Niagara Falls.
It wasn't.
I don't have to tell any of you why.
While it was technically St. Patrick's Day, the impact of the novel coronavirus prevented all of the Irish and those of us who are Irish on that particular day from heading out to our favorite restaurants or bars for our annual corned beef and cabbage dinners and maybe a few pints of green beer.
Not that most of you would have had a cake or anything, but Tuesday also marked the quiet passing of another birthday in the city's decades-long history.
It was 128 years ago, on March 17, 1892, when Gov. Roswell P. Flower signed the bill officially creating the City of Niagara Falls from a merger between the villages of Manchester and Suspension Bridge.
Most of us weren't even in the office to celebrate, but our newspaper had a birthday on Tuesday as well.
The Niagara Gazette started regular daily publication on March 17, 1893.
Interestingly, while doing my research on the importance of March 17 to the history of Niagara Falls, I found an item in an old column by former Gazette columnist Don Glynn who noted that the date also happened to be the anniversary of one of the worst storms in the city’s history. In his piece, Glynn noted that crews worked throughout the day in 1936 to clear the streets of nearly 20 inches of snow. He said the storm paralyzed the community for nearly three days.
Our current storm is quite different.
On a day that should have been marked by St. Patrick's Day revelry, residents dealt with the realization that their favorite bars and restaurants had been ordered closed, except for take-out operations.
Earlier in the day on Monday, millions of Americans listened as local, state and federal officials called on them to suspend their normal activities and stay inside and at home as often as possible, allowing only for trips to purchase essential items at places like grocery stores and pharmacies.
More distressing news came Tuesday morning as President Donald Trump and other top leaders again encouraged people to forego any gathering where 10 or more people were present.
To hear the president and leading health experts telling everyone to prepare to stay inside their homes for up to 15 days, maybe longer, sounded and felt a lot like watching a fictional drama from some kind of horror movie unfold.
Where we go from here may well end up being the scariest part yet.
We are, as some have suggested, at war with a virus we can't see, one that can quickly and quietly impact our neighbors, our friends and our loved ones.
Where it will strike next is anyone's guess.
What we do in the meantime is everyone's concern.
It may not feel like it, but at this very moment, even though many of us are being confined to our own homes, we are actually closer to one another as Americans and even as occupants of this planet than we have been in many years.
There's a combined sense of uncertainty and solidarity not unlike what most of us felt on Sept. 12, 2001.
It's different because we're dealing with a germ, not some misguided terrorists on airplanes.
It's still important, I think, to remind all of you that you are not alone in worrying about your current station in life.
Millions of your fellow Americans are equally concerned about their health, how they will pay their bills and where they will get essentials like food in the days and weeks ahead.
Knowing we are all going through it doesn't make it better.
Hopefully, it makes the process feel a little less isolated, more part of a common cause than a collective concern.
It was not a happy St. Patrick's Day in the City of Niagara Falls this year.
I mentioned it and the city's birthday and our own newspaper's birthday in this column because I felt it necessary to mark the occasions out of respect for our local history and our normal way of life.
As a newspaperman, the thought occurred to me that many years from now someone may look back and ask "what were they doing when all that virus stuff was happening?"
On March 17, 2020, we didn't celebrate St. Patrick's Day the way we normally do, nor did we mark the birth of our city or the community's newspaper in any special way.
Instead, we continued to adhere to the community standard of our time - a practice called "social distancing" that kept us all at least 6 feet away from one another at all times.
Inside our houses, we reconnected with our spouses and our children as we started the process of adjusting to working and learning from the confines of our living rooms and our kitchens.
Many of us wondered, honestly, where it would all go next.
In a community where March 17 has meant so much for so long, March 17, 2020 held a unique position.
It was all at once one of the most memorable in recent memory, and the one most of us were eager to forget.
Mark Scheer is the regional news director for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union Sun & Journal.
