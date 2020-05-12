It's going to mean more work for him and others in his profession, but Dave Boal wants people to do it anyway.
As Niagara County residents both young and old remain largely confined to their homes, the North Tonawanda letter carrier encourages them to stay in touch with friends and loved ones the old-fashioned way — by writing letters and exchanging cards and photos.
It's true, more pieces of mail mean heavier bags for letter carriers like Boal, but they also mean more business for the U.S. Postal Service, which has experienced some well-documented financial issues in recent years.
Beyond that, though, in an age of email and social media, Boal believes there's still tremendous power in the ability of personalized pieces of home-delivered mail to raise spirits and improve people's moods.
He says one of the best parts of his job is seeing the looks on the face of customers when that package they wanted finally arrives or when they get a card from someone offering them happy birthday wishes or holiday greetings.
"People go to their mailboxes every day hoping for something," he said.
Boal says the power of personalized mail is most evident when he makes the rounds at long-term care facilities where he says a letter or a drawing or a few family photos bring smiles to residents' faces almost without fail.
"When I hand these people a letter from their grandkid or a birthday card or whatever it is, they glow," Boal said. "You can almost see the tears. They eat it up. For 55 cents to mail a letter, you can make somebody's day."
With every day being pretty much like an excerpt from the movie "Groundhog Day" these days, Boal says now's a good time to sit down and write something nice to a sibling or a friend or encourage the children and grandchildren to break out the box of crayons or markers and create a card for someone they love. Cards for any occasion, he said, tend to be the sort of thing people really appreciate, especially when they are feeling disconnected as so many do now.
"So many people right now have nothing to do or whatever," Boal said. "You can have your kids write letters, draw pictures and have them send it to gramma or Aunt Betty or whoever."
If it means a heavier bag for letter carriers, then Boal says he's fine with it.
If it results in a few more smiles during these difficult days, then it's the kind of added load Boal says he and his fellow postal workers will be glad to carry.
"People look forward to getting stuff in the mail in general," he said. "If they get a letter from little Johnny, they can relive that every day."
